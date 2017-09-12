LATINA Style, Inc. salutes Horizon as a “Best Company” for Latinas by

In a 2017 evaluation of 800 corporations, Horizon BCBSNJ ranks # 21 among the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas. As the most respected source of employment and career information for Hispanic women in the U.S., LATINA Style, Inc. selects companies that have a dedicated effort to diverse recruitment and promotion initiatives. This year, LATINA Style Inc. paid careful attention to companies that have programs designed to recruit and retain Latinas and that recruit veterans and military personnel. Additionally, the Latina Style 50 Report identified companies that have increased their number of Latina employees, as well as companies whose total percentage of the top 20 percent of salary earners are significantly Latinas.

“Horizon believes strongly in recruiting and maintaining a diverse workforce so that we may best reflect and meet the needs of the policyholders we serve,” said Alison Banks Moore, Chief Diversity Officer, Horizon BCBSNJ. “Horizon recruits, trains and promotes Latinas for positions throughout our organization and we’re proud to once again be singled out as a top employer in the prestigious LATINA Style 50 Report.”

The LATINA Style 50 Companies will be honored during LATINA Style’s Awards Ceremony & Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. in February, 2018. More information regarding the LATINA Style 50 can be found at www.latinastyle.com.

About Horizon BCBSNJ’s Diversity programs

Horizon BCBSNJ has instituted many programs aimed at promoting diversity within the company including: paid minority internships and manager development programs, as well as a Diversity Council and minority leadership programs. To learn more about Horizon BCBSNJ and its diversity efforts, visit: www.HorizonBlue.com/diversity

About Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the state's oldest and largest health insurer is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health service corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon BCBSNJ is leading the transformation of health care in New Jersey by working with doctors and hospitals to deliver innovative, patient-centered programs that reward the quality, not quantity, of care patients receive. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com. Horizon BCBSNJ is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association serving more than 3.8 million members.

About LATINA Style Inc.