Celebrate National Guacamole Day on Saturday, September 16th at All Blue Moon Mexican Café Locations
The celebration will also include a chance to win a $50 Blue Moon Gift Certificate for taking the best guacamole picture that day and sharing it on social media – so be sure to follow Blue Moon on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter! (@BlueMoonMexCafe / @BlueMoonMexBoca) #AtTheMoon
Mexican Independence Day also falls on September 16th so Viva Mexico!
About Blue Moon Mexican Café: Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1987 is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and award winning margaritas using an assortment of premium liquor making that casual meeting place to watch entertainment & sporting events with family and friends a favorite. Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations and Off Premise Catering. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes. Life is a fiesta every day…Eat it Up!
Englewood
23 E. Palisade Avenue
Englewood, NJ 07631
Phone: 201.541.0600
Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 11pm
Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-Midnight
Sunday 11:00AM-11:00pm
Woodcliff Lake
42 Kinderkamack Road
Phone: 201.782.9500
Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 10:00PM
Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-11:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 10:00PM
Wyckoff
327 Franklin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Phone: 201.891.1331
Monday & Tuesday 11:30am - 10pm
Wednesday - Saturday 11:30am - 11pm
Sunday 10:30am - 10pm
Bronxville
7-27 Pondfield Road (corner of Pondfield & Sagamore)
Phone: 914.37.7207
Monday -Thursday 11:30AM-10:00PM
Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-11:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM-10:00PM
Boca Raton, Florida
Phone: 561.571.7000
6897 SW 18th Street
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Kitchen Hours:
Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 11pm
Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-Midnight Sunday 11:00AM-11:00pm
Bar stays open late every night!
