Valley Selected as One of 100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs

Monday, September 11 2017

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, September 11, 2017—Becker’s Hospital Review has once again named The Valley Hospital to its 2017 edition of "100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs.” This is the second year in a row that Valley’s Oncology Program has been named to this list.

According to Becker’s, hospitals on the 2017 list have a reputation for innovation and expertise in treating cancer patients.

“Earning a spot on this prestigious list reflects Valley’s commitment to providing exceptional cancer care and support services for our patients,” said Ephraim Casper, M.D., FACP,

Chief Medical Officer of Valley - Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care. “Our multidisciplinary team of cancer experts, nurses and other related specialists work collaboratively to help individuals receive the best treatment possible.”

The Becker's Hospital Review editorial team selected hospitals and health systems for this list based on rankings, designations and outstanding achievement awards such as the U.S. News & World Report cancer care rankings, CareChex cancer care rankings, BlueCross BlueShield Association Blue Distinction Cancer designation, National Cancer Institute designations and American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer accreditation and awards.

Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care, a partnership with the Mount Sinai Health System, provides comprehensive, patient-centered cancer care in northern New Jersey. Valley offers state-of-the-art treatment options for oncology patients, including advanced diagnostic technology, minimally invasive surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapies and radiation oncology, as well as a robust program of inpatient and outpatient supportive services, clinical trials and access to Mount Sinai’s renowned experts in the field of cancer care.

The Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons has awarded Valley’s Cancer Program a Three-Year Accreditation with Commendation Gold Level, the highest level of recognition and one attained by only 30 percent of cancer centers in the U.S. Valley was the only hospital in northern New Jersey and one of only two in New Jersey to receive this award in 2015. Other recognitions include the Women’s Choice Award® as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care for 2014-2017, six Gold Seals for cancer care from The Joint Commission, and the CEO Cancer Gold Standard from the CEO Roundtable on Cancer.