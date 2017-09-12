BERKELEY COLLEGE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT SHARE MISSION TO EMPOWER STUDENTS WITH METS RADIO NETWORK by

Monday, September 11 2017 @ 05:55 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

“Berkeley College is very student-focused. That has been a part of our history from the beginning,” said Kevin L. Luing, Berkeley College Board Chairman, during an interview with the Mets Radio Network on September 7, 2017.

Mr. Luing and Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College, discussed the mission of Berkeley College to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers with sportscaster Pete McCarthy. “We are creating students who are going to be labor-and-career-ready,” President Smith said.

Click here to hear the Mets Radio Network’s interview with Mr. Luing and President Smith in its entirety.

The Mets Radio Network recently donated $2,500 to the Berkeley College Foundation. The donation will assist the charitable organization to provide support to Berkeley College students who pursue quality experiences in higher education. “We really appreciate the Mets Radio Network supporting the students,” President Smith said.

Following the interview’s initial broadcast, Thomas Alessandrello, Senior Vice President, Operations, Berkeley College, threw the first pitch during the New York Mets’ game against the Cincinnati Reds. Mr. Alessandrello was chosen by his peers in recognition of his dedication to the Berkeley College community for nearly 36 years.

“I am beyond excited to have represented Berkeley College while also fulfilling one of my lifelong dreams – throwing the first pitch at a Mets game,” Mr. Alessandrello said. “I felt humbled, and also a bit nervous, that all my peers chose me for this honor. I hope to have made the entire Berkeley College ‘team’ proud.”

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students – including more than 550 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are five campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For four consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.