Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Friday, January 12, 2018 8:00 PM Tickets $29 - $95

NJPAC

Prudential Hall

One Center Street

Newark, NJ

(Newark, New Jersey - September 11, 2017) New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents an evening with three of the most gifted and inspiring women in contemporary gospel music – GRAMMY Award winners Mary Mary and Tasha Cobbs – join forces for NJPAC’s annual celebration of the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Mary Mary is the GRAMMY-winning sister duo of Erica and Tina Campbell. Together, they’ve recorded seven albums that have sold more than 5 million copies worldwide and earned a variety of top industry awards, including four GRAMMY Awards, three NAACP Image Awards, and two American Music Awards. Erica and Tina also star in their own hit reality series, Mary Mary (currently enjoying its sixth season on WE TV), and in recent years have launched successful solo careers: Erica’s solo debut, Help, won the 2015 GRAMMY for Best Gospel Album, and Tina’s 2015 solo debut, It’s Personal, earned the 2016 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Gospel Album.



Since the release of her 2012 debut LP, Grace, Tasha Cobbs has been a powerful force in gospel music and a major star on the Motown Gospel label. That album’s lead single, “Break Every Chain,” landed at the No. 1 Billboard spot for a total of 12 weeks, and the LP spent a full year on the same publication’s Top 10 Gospel Albums chart. Since then, Cobbs’ sublimely moving music has earned her a GRAMMY Award, three Stellar Awards, and three Dove Awards. Her latest LP – the just-released Heart. Passion. Pursuit. – also debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts and generated a historic 2 million streams in one week. See Mary Mary and Tasha Cobbs Friday, January 12, 2018 8:00 PM at Prudential Hall. Tickets on sale Friday, September 15, 2017 at 10 AM at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)

