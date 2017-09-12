SHOPRITE NAMES NEW HEALTH & WELLNESS MANAGER by

Tuesday, September 12 2017 @ 11:34 AM EDT

Inserra-owned ShopRite Locations Promote In-Store Dietitian Dana McLaughlin

MAHWAH, NJ (Sept. 12, 2017) – ShopRite announced today that Dana McLaughlin, a registered ShopRite Dietitian at the Shoprite of Wallington, has been promoted to Health & Wellness Manager at all of ShopRite’s Inserra-owned supermarkets.

“Dana is a dynamic, knowledgeable and caring member of our Health and Wellness Team, so I am extremely pleased to announce her promotion,” said Lindsey Inserra, Vice President, Inserra Supermarkets, which owns 22 ShopRite supermarkets in communities across Northern New Jersey and Rockland County, NY. “She has an amazing track record of developing programs that positively impact the wellness of our associates and the communities we serve.”

McLaughlin joined the ShopRite Registered Dietitian team in 2014. As an in-store and community dietitian, she provides nutrition counseling to associates, store customers and the community. She was recognized as the 2017 Dietitian of the Year by the Produce for Better Health Foundation.

McLaughlin’s new responsibilities include managing and leading Inserra’s team of in-store registered dietitians and serving as Inserra’s health and wellness spokesperson and community ambassador. McLaughlin will also develop and implement in-store and community health and wellness programs.

Before joining ShopRite, McLaughlin served as a clinical dietitian at Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ. She is a graduate of Boston University and currently resides in Morristown, NJ.

As part of ShopRite’s in-store dietitian team, McLaughlin is one of more than 140 dietitians servicing ShopRite customers in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. All nutritional services are available to customers free of charge.

For more information or to find a dietitian near you, visit shoprite.com.

About Inserra Supermarkets

Established in 1954 by Patsy Inserra as a privately held family business, Inserra Supermarkets is a family-owned supermarket that is run by the third and fourth generation family members who work and live in the communities they serve. Today the company owns and operates 22 stores in Bayonne, Emerson, Fair Lawn, Hackensack, Hillsdale, Hoboken, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, New Milford, Northvale, North Bergen, Palisades Park, Ramsey, Wallington, Wayne, West Milford, in New Jersey and Garnerville, New City, Stony Point, Tallman and West Nyack in Rockland County, NY and PriceRite in Garfield, New Jersey. The company remains true to the mission established by the late Lawrence Inserra to always lend a helping hand to those in need. The company provides volunteer and financial support to fund research for leukemia, pediatric cancer, diabetes, multiple sclerosis and many chronic illnesses. At the local level, they support neighborhood communities with hunger relief organizations, food pantries, hospitals, public and private schools, churches and temples, local chapters of the Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts, Veterans, and just about anywhere a need exists.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than six million customers each week. A long-time supporter of key community efforts, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite has donated $40 million to 2,000 worthy charities and food banks since the program began in 1999. As a title sponsor of the LPGA’s ShopRite Classic, ShopRite has raised more than $30 million for local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.