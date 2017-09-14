RIDGEWOOD PARKS AND RECREATION: MIDDLE SCHOOL FITNESS WITH GYMGUYZ by

Wednesday, September 13 2017 @ 02:24 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

This 8 week program is an integrated approach to total body fitness. It includes strength training, core work, increased back strength, cardio, range of motion and flexibility. Light weights and mats will be provided if that is what the workout entails for that day. Exercises will be done individually as well as in groups for some team-oriented/community team building. The instructor will also touch on discussions about self-care, self-confidence, bullying, and nutrition, and intellectual and physical development.

Grades 6 - 8

Tuesday afternoons

3:30 to 4:30pm.

8 classes - September 19, 26 October 3, 10, 17, 24 November 7, 14 (no class on October 31).

The Community Center, Village Hall, 131 N. Maple Ave. Ridgewood.

$100 (non-residents $110) - all equipment provided.

Wear comfortable clothing and sneakers. Bring water.

Register online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, or in person/by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood. The registration for is attached for your convenience.

Please call the Community Center at 201-670-5500 ext 301 with any questions, or if special accommodations are needed.