THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS OFFERS FALL SHOE SHOPPING SPECTACULAR

Wednesday, September 13 2017 @ 02:26 PM EDT

Kick off your heels and grab a brand-new pair from September 12 – 30

(Elizabeth, NJ) September 13, 2017– Run don’t walk! Fall is almost here and The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof, is home to the largest selection of shoe brands, with value and variety for the entire family. From hitting the gym in new running shoes to a night on the town in designer stilettos, The Mills at Jersey Gardens has a shoe that will fit every occasion, gender and age – all at extraordinary savings.

“Every day is a good day for shoe shopping,” said Crystal Fresco, Director of Marketing and Business Development, The Mills at Jersey Gardens. “We’re excited to bring our customers a vast selection of shoes in the latest and greatest affordable styles and brands. We look forward to welcoming our loyal shoppers, as well as new shoppers, who may not know the seemingly endless footwear options that The Mills at Jersey Gardens has to offer.”

To celebrate shoes, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is giving away a pair daily from September 12 – September 30 and offering shoppers a chance to win a Simon® gift card to put toward new shoes.

Vans® Shoe Giveaway – The Mills at Jersey Gardens Facebook fans will have the chance to win a pair of Vans shoes every day. Each winner will receive a Vans voucher to redeem for one pair of shoes inside the Vans store at The Mills at Jersey Gardens. Shoppers can enter to win by commenting on the Sweepstakes Facebook post on The Mills at Jersey Gardens Facebook Page, which will be live each day at 10:00 AM EST. The winner will be announced daily on Facebook by 10:00 AM EST the following day. The official rules and regulations are available at Guest Services located inside the mall.

Mystery Shoe Box Giveaway – The first 20 customers to stop by The Mills at Jersey Gardens’ Guests Services on September 15 – 17, 22 – 24, 29 and 30 will receive a Mystery Shoe Box. Each box will contain a retailer gift card ranging anywhere from $20 - $100 for shoppers to use toward their new fall shoe wardrobe. The official rules and regulations are available at The Mills at Jersey Gardens’ Guest Services booth.

To assist savvy shoppers, The Mills at Jersey Gardens’ style experts suggest looking for these four must-have fall shoe trends:

Velvet Crush:

If you buy only one pair of shoes this fall, make it a pair in opulent jewel-tone velvet. With a sturdy block heel, you can wear them with anything from a cocktail dress to skinny denim. Like red lipstick, they make every outfit feel special.

Red Hot:

The color of the moment has shifted from subtle “millennial pink” to bright red that packs a punch. You’ll see this hot hue on everyone’s shoes this season.

Chunky Block Heels:

The thick block heel on an ankle bootie gives a fresh new look to the silhouette, and the platform’s popularity has been rising over the past few seasons, and it reaches new heights this fall. Plus, they are comfortable and versatile!

Metallic Silver:

Dressing up any outfit is easy when you're wrapped in liquid silver. Metallic is making a big comeback for Fall, popping up on all kinds of shoes and garments too.

Moto Boots:

Put your best foot forward with a little help from the motorcycle boot. The perfect shoe to throw on with a pair of jeans and a graphic tee, there’s a reason models wear them on repeat.

For more information call (908) 354-5900, visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens or follow The Mills at Jersey Gardens on Instagram and Twitter @MillsAtJersey, or at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens.

About The Mills at Jersey Gardens

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof. A shopper’s paradise, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is anchored by top outlets including Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Century 21, Marshall’s, and the best brand outlets including Michael Kors, Coach, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic, Nike, True Religion, Nautica, PUMA and Guess. The center also offers the largest Tommy Hilfiger in the US. With daily transportation from both the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Newark Liberty International Airport, the center is a great day-trip out of the hustle and bustle of New York City and features tax-free shopping on clothes and shoes. Enjoy great dining at Johnny Rockets, Chili’s, Applebee’s and its food court – voted one of the best in the state by NJ.com. Located at 651 Kapkowski Rd. in Elizabeth, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is easy to access off of exit 13A on Interstate 95. For more information, call (908) 354-5900 or visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens. The Mills at Jersey Gardens may also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens and on Twitter www.twitter.com/MillsatJersey.

About The Mills, A Simon Company

The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami).



Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is a S&P 100 company and a global leader in the retail real estate industry. Simon currently owns or has an interest in more than 325 retail real estate properties in North America, Asia and Europe comprising approximately 243 million square feet. Simon is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., and employs approximately 5,500 people in the United States. For more information, visit the Simon Property Group website at www.simon.com.

About Simon