Still Time to Register for Fall Semester at Bergen by

Wednesday, September 13 2017 @ 02:29 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College will begin its fall II schedule Friday, Sept. 22, providing students with a second opportunity to enroll in classes this fall. The fall I schedule began Sept. 1. Offerings such as English Composition I, Introduction to Criminal Justice and U.S. history will take place across Bergen’s three locations and online as part of the newest slate of courses.

To register for classes, visit bergen.edu or any of the College’s three locations – 400 Paramus Road, Paramus (main campus), 1280 Wall Street West, Lyndhurst (Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands) and 355 Main Street, Hackensack (Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center).



Bergen has ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for associate degree graduates three years in a row. The institution’s resources include the 65,000 square-foot Health Professions Integrated Teaching Center and the Cerullo Learning Assistance Center, twice recognized as the top tutoring center in the nation. Bergen also features a comprehensive science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum recently supported by a $5.3 million federal grant. With average annual earnings of $65,600, Bergen alumni rank No. 11 in the U.S. for mid-career salaries, according to PayScale, the online compensation database.



Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.