ShopRite of Fair Lawn’s “Front Lawn BBQ” by

Wednesday, September 13 2017 @ 02:33 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Supports the Cure-Focused Diabetes Research Institute Draws Shoppers & Local Dignitaries

FAIR LAWN/MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 13, 2017 – As part of its continuing fundraising efforts for the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI), Inserra Supermarkets hosted a Front Lawn BBQ at ShopRite of Fair Lawn recently. The family-friendly event, which raised $800, featured face painting, music, raffles and a chef-inspired BBQ menu, and drew local dignitaries, including Fair Lawn Mayor John Cosgrove and Deputy Mayor Amy Lefkowitz.

This fun afternoon event further bolstered the ongoing campaign, which has already raised more than $168,000 for the world-renowned DRI, the largest and most comprehensive research center dedicated to curing diabetes. The Inserra Family Foundation will match every dollar raised during the event thereby doubling the amount awarded to the DRI.

“The generosity of all of the members of the Shoprite Family from associates and customers to managers and the Inserra Family is unsurpassed,” states Joshua Rednik, president and CEO, DRI Foundation. “I was so impressed to learn that the associates in each of the stores give with all their hearts. They bake during their free time at home for bake sales, serve as DJs for dance parties, organize carnivals and other fun events – all while completely engaging the community to join in the effort. It’s tremendous!”

Recognized by communities and customers alike as the local family-owned supermarket company dedicated to supporting national research and community organizations, Inserra Supermarkets holds an annual, summer DRI fundraiser at all of its 22 ShopRite stores and Price Rite of Garfield. The ShopRite managers, supported by associates, host special fundraising events each week to raise money for cure-focused diabetes research. Diabetes is a staggering disease affecting more than 29 million Americans. For Inserra Supermarket employees and customers, it is a personal matter as many of them know someone who is living with the disease, including Lindsey Inserra, a fourth-generation family member who works for the company.

“Each year, our associates and customers are the real heroes in our fundraising campaign for the Diabetes Research Institute,” said Lindsey Inserra, vice president, Inserra Supermarkets. “I am incredibly thankful for the outpouring of support. To be able to take part in this event and know that every dollar raised brings us closer to a cure, makes me so happy and proud. Everyone living with diabetes is extremely important to me.”

Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a child, Inserra is an ardent supporter of diabetes research and serves as the Young Professionals’ Chair of the Northeast Board of the DRI Foundation.

About Inserra Supermarkets

Established in 1954 by Patsy Inserra, Inserra Supermarkets is run by third and fourth generation family members who work and live in the communities they serve. Inserra Supermarkets owns and operates 22 ShopRite stores in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties in New Jersey and Rockland County, NY, as well as a Price Rite Supermarket in Garfield, NJ. The company remains true to its mission to always lend a helping hand to those in need, a philosophy established by the late Lawrence Inserra, and provides volunteer and financial support to fund research for leukemia, pediatric cancer, diabetes, multiple sclerosis and many chronic illnesses. A true partner to the communities it serves, Inserra also supports local organizations including food pantries, hospitals, schools, faith-based groups, local chapters of the Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts and veterans’ groups. Inserra Supermarkets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wakefern Food Corporation.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than six million customers each week. A long-time supporter of key community efforts, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite has donated $40 million to 2,000 worthy charities and food banks since the program began in 1999. As a title sponsor of the LPGA’s ShopRite Classic, ShopRite has raised more than $30 million for local organizations, hospitals and community groups.For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.