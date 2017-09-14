Horizon BCBSNJ awarded with 2017 ‘Leading Disability Employer Seal’ by

Wednesday, September 13 2017 @ 04:36 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

for demonstrating exemplary disability hiring and employment practices

(Newark, NJ, September 12, 2017) – The National Organization on Disability (NOD) today announced that Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon BCBSNJ) is among 45 organizations that have been selected to receive the 2017 NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal™.

Now in its second year, the Seal recognizes companies that demonstrate exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities. This marks the first time that Horizon BCBSNJ has received this recognition, which is designed to applaud those organizations that are leading the way in disability hiring and encourage additional companies to tap into the many benefits of hiring talent with disabilities, including strong consumer preference for companies that employ individuals with disabilities and greater employee engagement across the workforce.

The winning organizations were announced at NOD’s annual disability employment forum, Inclusion By Design, sponsored by PwC and hosted by The Boeing Company.

“Horizon is honored to receive the NOD Seal and all that it represents in breaking down barriers to employment that people with disabilities face all too often,” said Alison Banks Moore, Chief Diversity Officer, Horizon BCBSNJ. “We believe that inclusion and diversity enrich our workforce and make Horizon a better and stronger company,” she said.

“The National Organization on Disability is a labor-market leader with a mission to break down the wall that separates the abilities and aspirations of 57 million Americans from the avenues of opportunity, achievement, and fulfillment that come from productive employment,” said NOD Chairman Governor Tom Ridge. “We help America put ability to work. And so do the winners of this year’s NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal. We thank Horizon for its commitment to building a disability inclusive workforce.”

The NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal is awarded based on data furnished by companies in response to NOD’s Disability Employment Tracker™, a free, confidential, online assessment and benchmarking of companies’ disability inclusion programs in the following areas:

Climate & Culture

People Practices

Talent Sourcing

Workplace & Technology

Strategy & Metrics

While the Tracker is confidential, organizations may opt to be considered for the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal. Responses are scored, taking into account both disability employment practices and performance. Scoring prioritizes practices that are associated with increased disability employment outcomes over time, and companies receive additional points based on the percentage of people with disabilities in their workforce.

The Disability Employment Tracker™ was developed by NOD in partnership with the National Business and Disability Council (NBDC) at The Viscardi Center and Sirota. Offered annually, the Tracker was introduced in 2013 with lead support from the Exelon Foundation and guidance from leading research firm J.D. Power.

About Horizon BCBSNJ’s Diversity programs

Horizon BCBSNJ has instituted many programs aimed at promoting diversity within the company including: paid minority internships and manager development programs, as well as a Diversity Council and minority leadership programs. To learn more about Horizon BCBSNJ and its diversity efforts, visit: www.HorizonBlue.com/diversity

About Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the state's oldest and largest health insurer is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health service corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon BCBSNJ is leading the transformation of health care in New Jersey by working with doctors and hospitals to deliver innovative, patient-centered programs that reward the quality, not quantity, of care patients receive. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com.

About NOD

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the 80 percent of working-age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to meet leading companies’ workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its professional services, Corporate Leadership Council and Disability Employment Tracker™ can help your business, visit www.NOD.org.