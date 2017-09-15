CancerCare® Paramus Walk/Run for Hope Celebrates 30 Years by

Thursday, September 14 2017 @ 08:42 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Paramus, NJ- (September 13, 2017) - The 30th Annual CancerCare Paramus Walk/Run for Hope will take place at Bergen Community College, 400 Paramus Road in Paramus, N.J. on Sunday, September 24, 2017. This family-friendly 5K event will raise critical funds for and awareness about CancerCare’s free, professional services available to anyone facing a cancer diagnosis.

Walkers and runners of all levels and ages as well as teams are welcome to participate. In celebration of the event’s 30th anniversary, each team is encouraged to gather 30 members to walk or run. Registration and check in begin at 7:45 a.m. The 5K event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. A children’s Fun Run follows at 10:30 a.m. The course is USATF sanctioned and certified. Advance registration is available at www.cancercare.org/walknj

Trish Hoffman, a volunteer from Hawthorne, N.J., said her decision to serve on the event’s planning committee was a “no brainer.” In 2015, four months after losing her husband to stage 4 colorectal cancer, Trish received individual counseling with oncology social workers at CancerCare’s regional office in Ridgewood, N.J and later joined a support group for people coping with a loss of a spouse to cancer. She and her daughter, who also received counseling, spent their second summer at CancerCare’s Healing Hearts Family Bereavement Camp. “My daughter and I were talking about how different our lives would be if we hadn’t found CancerCare. When we came here, we both felt like we were on a downward spiral. Now, we feel like we’re in a position to help others.” Trish will walk at the event with her team, Hoff’s Hearts and Soles.

This community-based event brings together friends and families to walk or run in memory of those they have lost to cancer, honor survivors and support those who are currently facing a cancer diagnosis. Signs in honor of loved ones will line the race course.

“Thirty years is a tremendous milestone and we are forever grateful to the Bergen County community’s continued support for this event over the years,” said Kathy Nugent, director of regional programs at CancerCare. “We thank our committee and the many volunteers for their work and Bergen Community College, which has been hosting us for the past six years.”

Dr. William Mullaney, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Bergen Community College, will preside in the opening ceremonies. Dance students led by Art of Motion faculty will lead the participants in a pre-race warm up. Students in the school’s Summer Intensive Program have been serving as active volunteers and will participate in the Walk/Run.

Entry fees are a $35 minimum donation per adult (13 and older) through September 20, when online registration closes, ($32 for USATF-NJ members) and $40 on race day ($37 for USATF-NJ members), $20 minimum donation per child (12 and under) and $10 per child for the fun run only. All participants will receive a t-shirt. Race awards will be given to the top finishers and to top individual and team fundraisers. The event will take place rain or shine.

CancerCare is grateful to the following sponsors and community partners: Eisai, Novartis Oncology, Teva Oncology, The Kantor Foundation, Village Auto Wash, The Walking Company, Pronomic Wealth Management Group, K-Deer, MaidPro, Road Runner Sports, Starbucks Coffee, New Jersey Family and News 12 New Jersey.

Those who can’t make the Walk/Run for Hope can still provide help and hope to individuals and families by making a donation at www.cancercare.org/walknj. For more information or questions, contact Jacqueline Guenego, CancerCare’s regional manager of special events, at [email protected] or 201-301-6813.

About CancerCare®

Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. Comprehensive services include counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance. All CancerCare services are provided by oncology social workers and world-leading cancer experts. Headquartered in New York, NY, CancerCare maintains three additional locations in Norwalk, CT, Ridgewood, NJ and Syosset, NY.