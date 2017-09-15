Horizon Foundation and Horizon BCBSNJ employees support non-profit relief agencies in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma by

(Newark, NJ, September 14, 2017) - The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, the charitable arm of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon BCBSNJ), has pledged $100,000 in direct grants and a special matching gifts program to help the victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida.

The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey will make two direct grants of $37,500 each to the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army for relief and recovery efforts. In addition to the $75,000 in grants, the Foundation is providing $25,000 for a special employee matching gifts program in which it will pledge $2 of support for every $1 donated by Horizon BCBSNJ employees to the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, United Way of Florida and the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

“The Foundation’s grants will send much-needed support to the non-profit organizations that are providing food, shelter and other assistance to tens of thousands of families impacted by Hurricane Irma,” said Robert A. Marino, Horizon BCBSNJ Chairman and CEO and Chairman of The Horizon Foundation Board of Directors. “Through Horizon’s matching gift program, relief agencies will also benefit from the generosity of Horizon employees, who consistently open their hearts and wallets to help those in need.”

The aid in the wake of Irma is structured similarly to the $100,000 pledged last month by The Horizon Foundation to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

