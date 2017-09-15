Wayback Burgers Celebrating National Cheeseburger Day (September 18) With 10th Annual “Triple Triple Challenge” by

America’s Favorite Hometown Burger Joint Will Host Nationwide Competition for $3,330 Grand Prize at all Participating Locations on Monday, September 18

Cheshire, CT – (September 12, 2017) – Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest growing burger franchises, is issuing a massive challenge to its loyal guests on National Cheeseburger Day (Monday, September 18) with the 10th annual ”Triple Triple Challenge”.

Thousands of people will flock to participating Wayback Burgers locations nationwide on Monday to compete in a race against the clock – tackling the Triple Triple Burger behemoth (a nine-patty burger complete with nine slices of yellow American Cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and the bun) in the fastest time possible. The winner will take home a $3,330 cash prize in honor of their Triple Triple dominance.

John Eucalitto, Wayback Burgers’ President, says the “Triple Triple Challenge” is the perfect way to pay tribute to an American staple – the cheeseburger.

“Few things are more American than friendly competition and a delicious cheeseburger,” says Eucalitto. “So, in honor of National Cheeseburger Day, we’re bringing back a fan favorite – the annual ‘Triple Triple Challenge.’ Our franchise owners are excited for the looks of amazement as competitors quickly polish off the Triple Triple. We invite all guests age 16 or older to enter the contest at their favorite Wayback Burgers location. We wish the best of luck to each competitor this year!”

All participating Wayback Burgers locations are gearing up for the “Triple Triple Challenge” by loading up on supplies. Wayback Burgers owners are preparing for 2500 expected participants with 4600 pounds of beef, 715 pounds of cheese, and 2500 buns, tomato slices and lettuce leaves. Considering the unprecedented interest and excitement, the company expects to eclipse $40,000 in Triple Triple sales on September 18, 2017 alone.

Regardless of where they take on the challenge, all 2017 “Triple Triple Challenge” participants will be trying to dethrone California’s Molly Schuyler – the three-time reigning national champion who set the fastest “Triple Triple Challenge” time on record in 2014 (38.95 seconds – check it out here). She’ll return to her favorite location in Medford, OR to defend her title against thousands of competitors across the country.

Patrick Conlin, Wayback Burgers’ Senior Vice President, says he’s eager to see if a new champion will emerge in 2017.

“With 15 brand new Wayback Burgers locations spread across the country, we anticipate more contestants than ever will enter the fold for the ‘Triple Triple Challenge,’” said Conlin. “While Molly continues to set the bar high as our three-time defending champ, we believe it will be more challenging than ever for her to retain the crown this year. We can’t wait for National Cheeseburger Day and what is shaping up to be the biggest and most successful ‘Triple Triple Challenge’ competition to date”

All “Triple Triple Challenge” participants will receive a free T-shirt (while supplies last at each store) and are encouraged to share their times using the hashtag #TripleTripleChallenge on Twitter or Instagram. They can also share their time as a post or comment on Wayback Burgers’ Facebook page.

For more information on Wayback Burgers and “Triple Triple Challenge,” please visit www.WaybackBurgers.com, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For more information about the Wayback Burgers franchise opportunity, https://franchise.waybackburgers.com/.

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, DE, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked to order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time—when customer service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community. Wayback Burgers has over 427 committed franchise agreements and currently operates in 28 states with over 136 locations nationally and internationally in Argentina, Brunei and Saudi Arabia. Through its executed master franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 34 provinces/countries in the Middle East, Northern Africa, Argentina, Pakistan, Brunei, Bangladesh; Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with pending letters of intent sent out to South Africa and the UK.

For more information about Wayback Burgers, please visit https://waybackburgers.com/.

For franchising information about Wayback Burgers, please visit https://franchise.waybackburgers.com/.