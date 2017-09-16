Valley Hospital Physicians Included on Inside Jersey’s “Top Doctors” List by

Friday, September 15 2017 @ 12:34 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, NJ, September 15, 2017 –The Valley Hospital congratulates its 142 affiliated physicians in 44 specialties—including 48 members of Valley Medical Group—who are included on Inside Jersey magazine’s list of “2017 Top Doctors”.

“I am very proud to recognize the many outstanding physicians at The Valley Hospital who have been included in the Top Doctors listing,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “It demonstrates what we’ve always known – that some of the top specialists in their fields practice here at Valley.”

Each year, Inside Jersey releases a list of the state’s top physicians in conjunction with Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., which publishes America’s Top Doctors. Based on peer nominations, attributes such as board certification, clinical skills, training, years in practice, achievements and other criteria are reviewed and assessed by a physician-led research team. This intensive research methodology is designed to identify doctors that will achieve the best possible health outcomes.