ABMA'S FARM HOSTS 3rd ANNUAL "PINK DAY" AND PROCEEDS ARE DESIGNATED TO VALLEY HOSPITAL'S BREAST CENTER

Friday, September 15 2017 @ 12:35 PM EDT

News & Views

Ridgewood, New Jersey September 15, 2017

For the third consecutive year, Abma’s Farm (www.abmasfarm.com) is celebrating “Pink Day” with hay rides and pumpkin picking on Saturday, October 14th from 10:30am to 4:00pm. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Abma’s is again donating a portion of the proceeds towards the Valley Hospital’s Breast Center Fund.

Abma’s Farm, which has been part of the Wyckoff landscape for more than 86 years, extends across 32-acres and raises 100 varieties of fruits and vegetables, as well as chickens and eggs. They boast of remaining “Bergen County’s only produce and poultry farm” and pride themselves on the Abma family tradition of hard work, honest values, and selfless service.

Farm owners Judy and Pamela Abma have donated $2000 to The Valley Hospital Foundation from past events. “Each year, we choose to partner with The Valley Hospital on this special project because they provide such an exceptional level of care to our community,” explains Pamela Abma, “Our community relies on Valley’s award-winning Breast Care team for their precision, expertise and compassion, so this program is the most sensible place to direct the donation from our annual Breast Cancer Awareness event.”

The Valley Hospital Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Valley Health System, is grateful for this generous donation from Abma’s Farm.

About The Valley Hospital’s Breast Program

The Valley Hospital’s Breast Program integrates state-of-the-art technology and physician expertise with a comprehensive, tumor-specific, evidence-based treatment plan. Valley Hospital Clinicians within the Comprehensive Breast Care Program do not just focus on the disease, but on the patient as a whole. These experienced physicians and clinicians work together to tailor a treatment plan to each individual patients’ needs and tackle complex cases with both skill and compassion. Our multidisciplinary, integrative approach brings together the skills and expertise of many different specialists as well as a full suite of complementary therapies, educational programs and support groups.

Last year, Valley enhanced services within the breast surgery program by opening a new state-of-the-art Breast Imaging Center located at the Blumenthal Cancer Center in the Luckow Pavilion in Paramus. Valley patients can now receive the majority of their breast care services in one convenient location. With this new enhanced space, clinicians who discover an abnormality during a routine office visit can schedule their patient for a diagnostic mammogram, fine needle aspiration or core biopsy on the same day.