Festival Brings All that Jazz to Bergen

PARAMUS, N.J. – Award-winning artists Curtis Lundy, Bobby Watson and Sherry Winston will headline “An Autumn Afternoon of Jazz” at Bergen Community College. Hosted by the nonprofit Bergen County Jazz Society and the College, the event will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3 to 11 p.m. in the Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre at the institution’s main campus, 400 Paramus Road.

In addition to the featured artists, Freddy Rodriguez and the Urban Charanga Project – a 14-piece Latin jazz band – Gary Samuels and the Peter Valera Jump Blues Band, Ms. Irene Renee, and Sounds of Manilla will all perform.



Englewood Hospital, WBGO, Visions Federal Credit Union and the Bullion Foundation will sponsor the event.



Formed by Grammy nominee Curtis Lundy and the College’s director of multicultural affairs Ronald E. McKnight, the nonprofit Bergen County Jazz Society celebrates the musical talent of jazz artists throughout Bergen County and the world. The organization aims to share the beauty and richness of jazz with audiences and in the classroom with students.



Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College, a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst.