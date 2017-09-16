Newark Boys Chorus School goes from no-tech to high-tech with the support of Horizon by

Friday, September 15 2017 @ 12:53 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

“It took a lot of work and a lot of volunteers to put this Tech Hub Lab together and it’s led to a lot of success. I think we have formed community with the people of Horizon who worked on this project and that will continue and last a long time and that’s what this is really all about,” said Mr. Willett.

Roughly 30 Horizon BCBSNJ employees donated their time and ingenuity to complete the project in less than two months. The Tech Hub Lab now boasts five fully-equipped MAC computers along with the media streaming device Chromecast, all provided by Horizon BCBSNJ. Wal-Mart of Kearny, N.J. donated a 55” high-definition flat screen Smart TV and wall mount.

“At this time last year the room was bare, but today it’s a high-tech facility that will enable Newark Boys Chorus School students to not only stay on par with their peers across the country, but also to flourish in a fuller, more rewarding educational environment,” said Douglas Blackwell, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Horizon BCBSNJ. “We’re thrilled to have been a part of this project right here in the city that Horizon calls home.”

Horizon BCBSNJ employees personally donated many of the materials used to create the Tech Hub Lab including; drywall, paint supplies, carpet tiles, base coves, artwork, and tools. The employees put in approximately 240 volunteer hours and donated another 80 hours of their personal time to complete the project.

“This is a great day for the outstanding students and teachers at the Newark Boys Chorus School. Integrating technology in the classroom keeps students engaged and invested in their education. I thank Horizon for recognizing the importance of that and helping make this new Tech Hub Lab a reality,” said Councilwoman Chaneyfield-Jenkins.

About Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the state's oldest and largest health insurer is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health service corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon BCBSNJ is leading the transformation of health care in New Jersey by working with doctors and hospitals to deliver innovative, patient-centered programs that reward the quality, not quantity, of care patients receive. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com. Horizon BCBSNJ is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association serving more than 3.8 million members.