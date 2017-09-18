Tickets on Sale September 15 in Atlantic City for Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars by

Monday, September 18 2017

Featuring the Cinematic Sensation Disney’s Frozen and Other Timeless Favorites!

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) September 14, 2017 — Take adventure to new heights as Mickey, Minnie and your friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together when Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars comes to Atlantic City from January 18 – January 21 for five performances at Boardwalk Hall. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 15.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for a star-studded talent extravaganza as Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars. Unleash the magic with royal sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, as they sing captivating songs like “Let it Go” and “In Summer.” Life is the bubbles when Sebastian strikes up his hot crustacean band and the Daughters of Triton make a splash as they introduce Ariel in an ‘80s pop montage. Get tangled up with a chorus of harmless hooligans when they get a visit from the spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally, Flynn Rider, on their journey to see the floating lights. Relive a “Tale as Old as Time” when Belle opens her heart to new adventures and the Beast’s enchanted objects take center stage for a dazzling skating spectacle inviting audiences to “Be Our Guest.”

Experience unforgettable feats of strength and heart with the whole family when Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars debuts your hometown!

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars start at just $15. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available by visiting www.TicketMaster.com. Stay current on the latest developments through social media:

