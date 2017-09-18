Meyer Joins Provident Bank as Vice President, Relationship Manager by

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY (September 14, 2017): David Meyer of South Orange, N.J., has joined Provident Bank as Vice President, Relationship Manager with the bank’s Middle Market Lending Team. He will be based in the bank’s Paramus office and will be responsible for originating commercial loans and managing relationship with Middle Market companies in the Northern N.J./N.Y. Metro market. Meyer will focus on deals with loan amounts greater than $5 million. In addition, he will work closely with accounting firms, law firms, intermediaries, and trade associations to source new business.

“We are excited to add David Meyer to the North Jersey Middle Market Lending Team. His strong business development and client management skills, extensive knowledge of the northern New Jersey market, and his ability to understand the credit needs of Middle Market companies will greatly enhance our efforts to grow Provident’s commercial loan portfolio,” said Steve DeLuise, Provident Bank’s Senior Vice President and North Jersey Middle Market Lending Team Leader.

Prior to joining Provident Bank, Meyer was Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer with Valley National Bank, where he focused on credit commitments from $500,000 to more than $10 million. In addition, he held similar positions with TD Bank and PNC Bank. Meyer has a B.A. from Drew University and earned an M.BA. from Seton Hall University. He is a board member of the Arc of Essex County, a member of the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey, Garden State Credit Association, and serves as mentor for the Rutgers University Business School.

