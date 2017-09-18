NEW JERSEY’S FIRST LULULEMON ATHLETICA AND IVIVVA OUTLET STORE NOW OPEN AT THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS by

Monday, September 18 2017 @ 12:31 PM EDT

The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof, announced that it will add to its extensive retail lineup by opening New Jersey’s first lululemon athletica and ivivva outlet store in New Jersey on Friday, August 18.

The store will be located on the lower level across from Starbucks, and will offer traditional exercise classes alongside its traditional offerings of high quality athletic wear and its ivivva line.

Lululemon is a yoga-inspired, technical athletic apparel company for women, men and children. Inspired by active girls and created by lululemon athletica, ivivva designs beautiful quality athletic wear that connect girls through movement and encourages them to dream big. Each product is intentional and designed specifically to help girls perform at their best in their various activities and pursuits.

lululemon athletica (First Level, across from Starbucks)

The Mills at Jersey Gardens

651 Kapkowski Road

Elizabeth, NJ 07201-4901

