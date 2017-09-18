Hackensack University Medical Center Earns National Recognition Among 25 Best Places to Work by

September 18, 2017 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce that it has been recognized among 25 hospitals and health systems considered Best Places to Work, according to Indeed.

“I am proud of each of our team members for achieving this significant recognition,” said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “This distinction is a direct result of their collaboration and dedication to our caring community.”

Hackensack University Medical Center, which is ranked consistently by U.S. News & World Report as the number one hospital in New Jersey, and by Becker’s Hospital Review as One of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2017, is the only New Jersey hospital recognized on the Indeed Best Places to Work list.

Indeed.com is a worldwide employment-related search engine that boasts more than 200 million unique visitors every month from more than 60 countries. Indeed says it assessed approximately 15 million reviews from current and former employees in order to determine which hospitals and health systems provide the best work experiences nationwide.

“A great workplace is an ideal environment for providing great care. We are committed to providing the highest quality, human-centered care for our patients and an exceptional professional experience for our team members,” said David Works, acting chief human resources officer at Hackensack Meridian Health. “We share a vision to maintain and elevate our collective health and well-being.”

According to Indeed, key factors in the employee reviews included inspiring and diverse workplaces, top-tier research teams and opportunities for advancement.

