Monday, September 18 2017 @ 12:51 PM EDT
Monday, September 18 2017 @ 12:51 PM EDT
Ridgewood Parks and Recreation Preschool Yoga Dance

Ridgewood Parks and Recreation welcomes the return of the Joy of Motion with a yoga dance offering for preschool children.

Benefits of yoga for children include body and movement awareness, improved flexibility and strength, enhanced concentration, increased self-esteem, ability to better manage stress, creative imaginations, peer and social interaction, discipline and responsibility.  By combining dance with yoga, added benefits include the development of musicality and rhythm, stimulation, creativity, focus and the ability to do poses longer with the music. 

Yoga instructor Carolyn Brush will teach the fundamentals of yoga and dance in addition to introductions of various dance styles such as ballet, tap and hip-hop through the use of stories, props and imagination. 

Ages 3-5
Wednesday mornings, 10:30 to 11:15 am
6 classes - September 20, 27, October 4, 11, 18 and 25
$75 fee (non-residents $85)
Formal dance attire is not required, comfortable clothes are recommended.

Registration can be made online via Community Pass at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (Visa/MasterCard), or in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood (cash/check).  Our registration form is attached for your convenience.

Please call the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560 with questions or if special accommodations are needed. 

  • Ridgewood Parks and Recreation Preschool Yoga Dance
