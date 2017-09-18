Valley National Bank to Recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month by Hosting 9th Annual Breast Cancer Walk On October 14th by

Over the past eight years, Valley has raised over $800,000 in support of breast cancer research

WAYNE, N.J. – Friday, September 15, 2017 – Valley National Bank announced that it will be hosting its 9th annual breast cancer walk titled "Valley Goes Pink!" on Saturday, October 14th, 9:00 AM, at 1460 Valley Road in Wayne, New Jersey. Valley Goes Pink! is an inspirational and impactful opportunity to raise money and awareness to support the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) and their mission to find a cure.

All proceeds raised are used for research and conferences at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and other national and international research facilities under the direction of Dr. Larry Norton, M.D, who serves as the Foundation’s Scientific Advisor and will be on hand to support the event. Over the past eight years, Valley has raised over $800,000. This year’s event will feature prize drawings, a 50/50 raffle and free food and beverages.

CBCF is the primary source of funding for research on the Self-Seeding Theory, conceived by Dr. Larry Norton in collaboration with Dr. Joan Massagué. The Self-Seeding Theory provides radically new insight into how breast cancer grows and spreads, including a revolutionary concept of cancer as a disease of cell mobility as well as cell division. One of the problems with cancer is that abnormal cells divide too much and hence make masses of cells called tumors. However, single tumors can almost always be removed by surgery or destroyed by radiation treatments.

Donations to the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation fund innovative research that could dramatically change the treatment for breast cancer in the future. Mounting evidence from this pioneering research is translating a theory into life-saving treatments. To make a donation, visit your nearest Valley National Bank branch. To learn more or make an online donation, visit the CBCF’s website at www.curebreastcancerfoundation.org and type “VNB Walk” in the company field.

About the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation

The Cure Breast Cancer CBCF is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation created to raise money for breast cancer research at the world-renowned Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York and other national and international research facilities, on the growth and spreading of breast cancer cells, known as the Self-Seeding Theory. For more information about CBCF please visit www.curebreastcancerfoundation.org.

About Valley

Valley National Bancorp is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey with approximately $23 billion in assets. Its principal subsidiary, Valley National Bank, currently operates over 200 branch locations in northern and central New Jersey, the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, and Florida. Valley National Bank is one of the largest commercial banks headquartered in New Jersey with Executive Offices in Manhattan and West Palm Beach. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. For more information about Valley National Bank and its products and services, please visit a convenient branch location, www.valleynationalbank.com or call our Customer Service Team at 800-522-4100.