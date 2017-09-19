Beyond the Walls of The House of Bernarda Alba! by

Tuesday, September 19 2017 @ 10:33 AM EDT

Two presentations in Montclair on September 22 and September 30, 8:00 PM

By Linda Gould Levine

All lovers of Spanish are invited to a new production of Federico García Lorca’s riveting tragedy, La casa de Bernarda Alba. Situated in rural Spain in the 1930s, Lorca’s play transcends time and space and deals with the repression a tyrannical mother exercises over her five daughters. Come watch the tragedy unfold as Bernarda’s daughters try to rebel against their mother and express their desire for love and freedom. Can she silence their passion and prevail or will she lose control?

Assistant directors are Reyther Ortega and Joe L. González. Cast members include Jenny Hernández. Luis Guillermo Zea, Feli Blasco, Magaly Novoa, Elizabeth Pérez-Diner, Lilly Olivares, Yaima Centeno, Gloria Diez, Beatriz Delgado, María Kapadia, Germán Cardona, Aurora Hermo, Reyther Ortega, Inma Serrano, Noelia Camargo, Sarah Serne-Diez, and pianist Nicole D’Angelo.

The play will be performed on Friday, September 22, 8 PM, in the Chapel of the Salvation Army, 13 Trinity Place, Montclair, and on Saturday, September 30, 8 PM, at Montclair State University, Leshowitz Recital Hall, Cali School of Music. It will be performed in Spanish and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Linda Gould Levine, [email protected]