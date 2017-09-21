The Rotary Means Business Fellowship by

Thursday, September 21 2017

Posted in News & Views

Provides Rotarians business networking events to meet and socialize with other Rotarians in business.

The first Rotary Club was formed when attorney Paul P. Harris called together a meeting of three business acquaintances in downtown Chicago, United States, at Harris's friend Gustave Loehr's office in the Unity Building on Dearborn Street on February 23, 1905.

The members chose the name Rotary because initially they rotated subsequent weekly club meetings to each other's offices, although within a year, the Chicago club became so large it became necessary to adopt the now-common practice of a regular meeting place.

I am happy to announce that we have formed the first Rotary Meets Business Committee in district 7490 to facilitate a Networking Platform for fellow Rotarians and non-Rotarians alike! RMB is designed for you share business with one another, while adhering to the four way test.

Mission Statement

Rotary Means Business encourages Rotarians to support the success of their fellow Rotarians by doing business with them, and by referring others to them.

Please join us at our kick off RMB Networking Event on September 28th, 2017 at 5PM at

the Cornerstone in Hillsdale, NJ. Located on 84 Broadway, Hillsdale, NJ 07642. Cost will be $20, which will include two drinks and appetizers.

Please RSVP to Vladislav Zherenovsky at [email protected] to reserve your spot. We already have many spots filled just from the word of mouth and with he help of DG Jim Boyer. Please join us and bring friends who want to network!