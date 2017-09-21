BAHAMA BREEZE CELEBRATES ALL THINGS RUM WITH 5TH ANNUAL RUMTOBERFEST
Enjoy Brand-new Rum Cocktails, Live Music and MoreBahama Breeze is kicking-off its fifth annual Rumtoberfest, an event dedicated to combining rum and fun, now through November 5. This year’s Rumtoberfest introduces the restaurant’s largest rum flight, the Rum Raid – featuring eight rum-based cocktails for parties of two or more to conquer.
Guests also can also enjoy Rum & Coke Chicken & Ribs, as well as in-restaurant entertainment, like live music, fortune tellers, games and giveaways.
For more information, visit Rumtoberfest.com.
Every day, now through Nov. 5
11 a.m. until close*
* Times may vary by location.
WHERE:
Bahama Breeze
1600 Bergen Town Center Paramus, N.J. 07652
Bahama Breeze
1201 Hooper Ave.
Toms River, N.J. 08753
Bahama Breeze
101 Route 23 S.
Wayne, N.J. 07470
Bahama Breeze
520 Woodbridge Center Drive
Woodbridge, N.J. 07095
Bahama Breeze
612 Smith Haven Mall
Lake Grove, N.Y. 11755
About Bahama Breeze:
Bahama Breeze brings the feeling of a Caribbean escape, offering the food, drink and atmosphere found in the islands. The brand is known nationally for popularizing many Caribbean-inspired foods in the United States. The Bahama Breeze menu features familiar favorites, including seafood, chicken and steak, accented with the flavorful and colorful ingredients you’d find in the islands and reflecting the growing popularity of Caribbean and Latin flavors. For more information, visit www.bahamabreeze.com.
