Friday, September 22 2017 @ 04:02 PM EDT
Friday, September 22 2017 @ 04:02 PM EDT
Student Selected for Honor Society Board

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College student Amanda Karpinski, the current international president of Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society of two-year colleges, has earned a second leadership position with the organization – she will serve as the student representative on the group’s board of directors. Elected as president by her peers at the organization’s national conference in April, Karpinski represents both the first Bergen student to serve as international president and on the board of directors.


Amanda Karpinski
“I had the privilege of having Amanda in one of my classes,” Interim President Michael D. Redmond, Ph.D., said. “As a student, she possesses keen insight and makes astute observations. I have no doubt she will now apply those same abilities and unique talents as a leading advocate for community college students throughout the country.”

Karpinski, of Carlstadt, served as Bergen’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter president last semester, leading the group to 16 awards – including regional and international distinguished chapter honors for the fourth year in a row. With her election as international president, she has deployed many of the successful strategies for chapters across the globe that gained traction at Bergen. Although eligible to graduate from the College at any time, she remains enrolled, taking additional classes to prepare for Georgetown University, where she will pursue a bachelor’s in English and law school.

Phi Theta Kappa’s seven-representative board of directors governs all policies of the honor society and ensures that the organization’s mission to nurture academic excellence among community college students is reflected in all its programs and endeavors.

Approximately 91 percent of Phi Theta Kappa members earn an associate degree or transfer to a four-year institution, compared to the national rate of 38 percent. More than 1,300 chapters exist throughout the world.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

