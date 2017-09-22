Student Selected for Honor Society Board
Karpinski, of Carlstadt, served as Bergen’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter president last semester, leading the group to 16 awards – including regional and international distinguished chapter honors for the fourth year in a row. With her election as international president, she has deployed many of the successful strategies for chapters across the globe that gained traction at Bergen. Although eligible to graduate from the College at any time, she remains enrolled, taking additional classes to prepare for Georgetown University, where she will pursue a bachelor’s in English and law school.
Phi Theta Kappa’s seven-representative board of directors governs all policies of the honor society and ensures that the organization’s mission to nurture academic excellence among community college students is reflected in all its programs and endeavors.
Approximately 91 percent of Phi Theta Kappa members earn an associate degree or transfer to a four-year institution, compared to the national rate of 38 percent. More than 1,300 chapters exist throughout the world.
Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College, a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
