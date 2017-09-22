Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Friday, September 22 2017 @ 04:02 PM EDT
Friday, September 22 2017 @ 04:02 PM EDT
THE OFFICE TAVERN GRILL IN RIDGEWOOD NOW HIRING FOR 80 OPEN POSITIONS AHEAD OF HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FALL OPENING

Popular Dining Spot Looking to Hire Hosts, Bussers, Servers, Bartenders, Cooks and More

The Office Tavern Grill today announced that it is now accepting applications to fill more than 80 available positions at its revamped Ridgewood location, which is anticipated to open this fall. Owned and operated by Morristown-based 40NORTH Restaurant Group, The Office Tavern Grill is looking to hire hosts, bussers, food runners, servers, bartenders, cooks and prep cooks, dishwashers and more.

Interested parties can send resumes or inquiries to [email protected]

Known for serving modern twists on American classic comfort foods, paired with 40 rotating beer taps, and an extensive craft beer and specialty cocktails selection, The Office Tavern Grill is the reinvented relaunch of the iconic New Jersey restaurant brand known simply as “The Office.” Its newest incarnation, The Office Tavern Grill is a crossroad where upscale and casual meet in a chic relaxed dining environment.

With locations directly across from the train station in downtown Summit, and on “The Green” in Morristown, the exciting new Office Tavern Grill in Ridgewood will offer guests a completely revamped food and drink menu with a fresh new look and feel.

The Office Tavern Grill, owned and operated by Morristown-based, 40NORTH Restaurant Group, is looking to hire new team members to ensure that it delivers the same high-quality food and customer service that its guests have come to know and love.

For more information, visit www.TheOfficeTavernGrill.com.

ABOUT 40NORTH RESTAURANTS

40NORTH Restaurants is the full-service division of Villa Restaurant Group, a family owned, multi brand global QSR and full-service restaurant company with nearly 400 domestic locations (including Puerto Rico) and in an additional 8 countries.

40NORTH gets its name from the common linear parallel of Naples, Italy and Morristown New Jersey – both lie on 40° North Latitude. The founder of Villa, Michele Scotto, hails from Naples, Italy while the family today calls Morristown, NJ home. 40NORTH was established in 2006 with the opening of its first location, George & Martha’s American Grille. The group is now comprised of six brands encompassing eleven locations throughout New Jersey along with Steelworks Buffet & Grill located at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem, PA. For more information on 40NORTH Restaurants, please visit www.40northrestaurants.com.

  THE OFFICE TAVERN GRILL IN RIDGEWOOD NOW HIRING FOR 80 OPEN POSITIONS AHEAD OF HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FALL OPENING
