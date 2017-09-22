BERKELEY COLLEGE CONTRIBUTES TO DIALOGUE AT NJBIA WOMEN BUSINESS LEADERS FORUM by

Discussion about Being Assertive and Gaining Access Evolves

The New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA) united professional leaders from across the Garden State for the Women Business Leaders Forum: Unlocking the C-Suite. The forum hosted presentations, panels and workshops for an open dialogue on how to further help women advance in public and private leadership roles on September 15, 2017, at the Doubletree Hotel in Somerset, NJ.

During the panel “Getting to the Win/Win,” Angela Harrington, Vice President, Communications and External Relations, Berkeley College, emphasized the importance of making your voice heard.

“Do not be afraid to drive the dialogue,” Ms. Harrington said. “Don’t take for granted the value you bring to the table.”

Moderated by Angelo Mendola, President & Chief Operating Officer, Priority Payments Local®, Ms. Harrington was joined on the panel by Nancy Glick, Chief Operating Officer, Newmark Associates; Christine A. Stearns, Esq., Director, Government Affairs, Gibbons P.C.; and Deirdre Wheatley-Liss, Esq., Principal, Wealth Preservation Group, Porzio Bromberg & Newman P.C.

“NJBIA is leading the way to generate awareness and inclusiveness in the workplace,” Ms. Harrington added. “Working together we can pave a path that expands economic mobility and equity for our students and graduates.”

Photo Caption: Angela Harrington, Vice President, Communications and External Relations (seated, second from left), Berkeley College, engages in the panel discussion “Getting to the Win/Win” at the New Jersey Business and Industry Association’s Women Business Leaders Forum: Unlocking the C-Suite, held in Somerset, NJ, on September 15, 2017. Also appearing above (left to right) are Angelo Mendola, President & Chief Operating Officer, Priority Payments Local®; Nancy Glick, Chief Operating Officer, Newmark Associates; Christine A. Stearns, Esq., Director, Government Affairs, Gibbons P.C.; and Deirdre Wheatley-Liss, Esq., Principal, Wealth Preservation Group, Porzio Bromberg & Newman P.C.