The Provident Bank Foundation Names New Foundation Associate Samantha Plotino

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY (September 21, 2017) –The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) announced today that Rutherford, N.J. resident Samantha Plotino has been named the new Foundation Associate.

In her new role, Plotino will support the management of the Foundation’s grant program that totals approximately $1 million in annual giving across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She will assist in the evaluation, implementation, and due-diligence of grant applications and awards across a range of programs focused across three priority areas – Community Enrichment, Education, and Health, Youth & Families.

“We are excited to welcome Samantha to The Provident Bank Foundation team. Her extensive background and experience in the non-profit and social service sectors, as well her management skills will help the Foundation continue to support deserving community programs,” said Jane Kurek, The Provident Bank Foundation Executive Director.

Prior to joining the Foundation, Plotino worked as the Mission Based Manager for YWCA Bergen County in Hackensack, N.J., where she was responsible for coordinating programs and special events focused on women’s empowerment, youth leadership development, and racial justice and civil rights.

“As a believer in the power of giving back, I could not be more thrilled about joining The Provident Bank Foundation,” said Plotino. “I look forward to continuing to assist non-profit organizations across Provident Bank’s communities by partnering with worthwhile programs that educate, enrich communities, promote health, and empower youth and families.”

Plotino is a graduate of the University of Georgia where she earned a Bachelor of Arts (AB) in International Affairs from the School of Public and International Affairs. In addition, she earned her Master of Administrative Science (MAS) degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and obtained executive certificates in Non-Profit Executive Leadership, Non-Profit Essentials, and Strategic Frameworks for Nonprofit Organizations from Rutgers University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, and the Harvard Kennedy School, respectively.

Additionally, she is an alumna of AmeriCorps, serving for two years in communications and development at Extra Special People, Inc., a non-profit organization in Georgia, that provides opportunities for children and young adults with developmental disabilities to thrive.

Originally from New Milford, N.J., Plotino currently resides in Rutherford, N.J.

The Provident Bank Foundation was established in 2003 with the intent of supporting not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools and other 501(c)(3) organizations that provide valuable services to the communities served by Provident Bank. PBF is committed to strengthening and sustaining its relationships with communities in the bank’s marketplace.

For more information and guidelines on these funding opportunities, visit www.theprovidentbankfoundation.org or call (862) 260-3990.

About The Provident Bank Foundation

