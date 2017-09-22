Adopt a Slower Pace with Fall Visit to New Jersey’s Charming Small Towns by

TRENTON, N.J. (Sept. 21, 2017) -- Welcome a slower pace this fall with a visit to one of New Jersey’s charming small towns. Many of the state’s oldest and smallest boroughs have retained their historic charms, welcoming visitors to explore and experience remarkable treasures. Committed to the maintenance and preservation of mature, tree-lined streetscapes and parklands, the Garden State is blessed with small towns rich with green space and community cultural gatherings.

Former wagon trails now serve as main streets that connect vibrant historic districts with the bountiful, agriculturally-rich countryside. Many villages attract artists and craftsmen, celebrate Revolutionary-era taverns, colonial architecture, and well-tended Victorian structures. Each small town presents its own savory slice of authentic New Jersey. For more information, connect with www.visitnj.org.

Chester

Chester’s hidden byways and little surprises are part of this beguiling small town in southwestern Morris County. Settled by folks originally from Chester, England, its allure includes Alstede Farms’ 600 sustainable acres, historic Cooper Gristmill, Hacklebarney Cider Mill, Toys with Love, and one of the nation’s best craft shows. http://www.ilovechester.com/

Clinton

Founded in 1865 on the banks of the Raritan River, Clinton is a historic and charming downtown, considered a cultural center and popular tourist destination. Anchored by the landmark Red Mill Museum Village, downtown offers a unique blend of more than 80 inviting small businesses, locally owned shops, restaurants, Hunterdon Art Museum, and more than 100 annual events – all surrounded by beautiful countryside. www.visitnj.org/city/clinton

Cranbury

The circa-1697 Village of Cranbury is one of New Jersey’s oldest towns. The designated National Historic District’s tree-lined Main Street entices visitors with shops, dining, and a stroll around the nearby Town Pond. Be sure to take a meal at Cranbury Inn, a Revolutionary-era tavern. http://www.cranburypubliclibrary.org/cbpamap07.pdf

Lambertville

Founded in 1705 on the banks of the Delaware River, Lambertville, the “Antiques Capital of New Jersey,” attracts artists, craftsmen and visitors to its historic streets lined with federal townhouses, Victorian homes, a restored 19th-century train depot, and 1816 James Wilson Marshall House Museum, headquarters of the Historical Society of Lambertville. http://www.visitnj.org/city/lambertville

Hopewell

Ranked among of the “10 best small towns in NJ” and one of the “25 best places to call home in the Garden State,” Hopewell remains an historic treasure. Broad Street claims specialty shops and antique finds, inviting restaurants and cared for, centuries-old residences. Situated at the foot of the Sourland Mountains, Hopewell Borough’s bustling downtown is rich with history and well-maintained Colonial and Victorian buildings. https://www.hopewellboro-nj.us/

Haddonfield

Historic Haddonfield has more than 200 shops and galleries, award-winning eateries, memorable architecture, and multiple streetscape sculptures. Kings Highway originally was a wagon trail named in honor of the British monarchs who once ruled the area, and the 270-year-old Indian King Tavern is New Jersey’s first state-owned historic site. http://www.downtownhaddonfield.com/discover-haddonfield/

Allentown

Founded in 1706, Allentown’s charm is found in its historic buildings, distinctive shopping, lush open spaces and scenic lake, abundant wildlife, and palate-pleasing restaurants. Host to many special events such as October’s Witch’s Night Out and the Spring Stroll, family and nature activities abound and welcome visitors year-round. https://allentownnj.com/

Spring Lake

This picturesque seaside town provides an unhurried atmosphere along two miles of uncluttered Atlantic beach and the longest non-commercial boardwalk in New Jersey. For more than 100 years, the Jersey Shore resort town has welcomed visitors to its gracious ambience. More than 60 shops and boutiques, gourmet restaurants, a dozen bed & breakfasts, inns and hotels, make Spring Lake ideal for family vacations and quick beach escapes. http://www.springlake.org/

Brigantine

Minutes from Atlantic City, the beach town of Brigantine is home to New Jersey’s only Marine Mammal Stranding Center that saves stranded dolphins, seals, and sea turtles. Visitors may bike and drive through Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge that provides crucial habitat for many different endangered or threatened birds. http://www.visitnj.org/nj-all-beaches/brigantine

West Cape May

Rural and residential, the sleepy hamlet of West Cape May claims Victorian charm with uniquely restored inns, eateries and boutiques that lure visitors year-round. Situated in a Garden State farming region, produce markets abound. Wilbraham Park hosts various annual events that include October’s Lima Bean Festival. The heart of town toasts Willow Creek Winery on former 200-year-old farm land. http://capemaycountynj.gov/418/West-Cape-May