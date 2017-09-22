OurBus Crowdsourcing New Livingston – West Orange – New York Commuter Bus Route by

Friday, September 22 2017 @ 09:25 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

NEW YORK ­­–– In response to hundreds of requests from Livingston and West Orange residents, OurBus is organizing a new commuter busservice from the two New Jersey towns to Midtown Manhattan.

OurBus is a New York-based technology company that connects groups of commuters with licensed luxury motor coach companies. Any group of 100 or more commuters can request a new service in their area.

“We realize that starting a new service here is urgent,” says OurBus’ transportation planner Axel Hellman, “Local commuters have been telling us for months that they aren’t satisfied with their existing travel options, and the shutdown of Morris & Essex train service to Penn Station will only make things worse.”

Local commuters are encouraged to submit their own crowdsourcing suggestions for commuter hotspots where the new bus service should stop. These locations can be, but do not have to be existing bus stops. The new bus service will be routed so as to serve the most popular hotspots in an efficient manner. Locations that are more likely to be served are major intersections, apartment complexes, park and rides, and the like.

Crowdsourcing suggestions can be submitted on the OurBus website, along with preferred drop-offs in Manhattan, and morning and evening departures times.

After the route and schedule are crowdsourced, the service will launch in Early July with two departures in each directions. This will increase to three trips in each direction after approximately two weeks. Fares will be in line with existing travel options.

“Crowdsourcing is the future of mass transportation,” commented OurBus founder Narinder Singh, “Commuters know better than anyone else where and when transportation services should be provided.”

The new route is expected to debut in early July. Suggestions for stopping locations and departure times will be accepted on the OurBuswebsite until the end of June.