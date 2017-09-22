Calling Artists and Writers to Display Work at Leonia Arts' Seventh Annual 'Meet the Artists' by

The public, artists, arts patrons and enthusiasts are invited to attend this annual event.

(Leonia, New Jersey; September 22, 2017) – Leonia Arts, a nonprofit cultural arts alliance in the borough, presents with the Leonia Public Library the seventh annual 'Meet the Artists'. The event takes place on Sunday, October 1 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, located at 399 Broad Avenue in the borough. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Leonia Artists Invited to Display Work

The annual event celebrates the borough’s long history in the arts. Artists from all media -- performers, crafts people, sculptors, photographers, writers, multimedia, painters, and other areas -- who reside or work in the borough of Leonia, may display their work at the annual event. As display space is limited, artists must register in advance. For information, contact 201-944-0510 or [email protected]

The public is invited to attend and meet the artists and patrons from the borough, while enjoying wine and cheese and listening to live music. Artists’ work from various fields, ranging from poetry to paintings and sculptures, will be displayed throughout the hall.

Suzanne Pancrazi Memorial Grant Recipient

This year, Leonia Arts features painter Vincent Priblo's work, winner of the second annual Suzanne Pancrazi Memorial Grant. The award honors the namesake of the grant, a Leonia resident, who was an audio-visual artist and a member of the Leonia Arts' board of trustees. The purpose of the grant is to further a selected artist's specific project or a body of work.

Mission Supports the Borough's Arts Community

Leonia Arts' mission is to support, stimulate, enhance, promote and connect the arts within the borough and to other communities. The grassroots organization supports the arts by connecting the various diverse artists and creative groups in the town often called the “Athens of New Jersey.” Membership in Leonia Arts is free and available for artists, arts organizations, arts groups, and patrons of the arts in Leonia.

The organization’s web site features an Artist Link page open to Leonia artists in all disciplines. Artists, who are members of Leonia Arts, may link their web site to the Leonia Arts’ web site. Borough artists interested in linking their web site and/or contact information to be listed on the relevant subpage, should send the following to [email protected]: name and type of artist (photographer, actor, dancer, writer, etc.), one photo (optional), web site URL (optional), and a short bio or profile no more than two brief paragraphs in length.

For more information about the 'Meet the Artists' event or Leonia Arts, contact Kathy Pecht at 201-944-0510 or send an e-mail to [email protected] Go to www.leoniaarts.org for additional information about the organization, to join Leonia Arts, to view a calendar of upcoming arts events, and much more.

Photo Caption: Musicians from the borough of Leonia perform in Leonia Arts 'Meet the Artists'. Photo Credit: James Leynse