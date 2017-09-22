Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, September 22 2017 @ 04:07 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, September 22 2017 @ 04:07 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

MedShare Northeast Fall 2017 Upcoming Volunteer Schedule

    Share
Volunteer opportunities will be available every:
WED afternoon from 1-4PM
And
SAT morning from 9AM-1PM except for:
CLOSED 11/25
CLOSED 12/23We will also offer evening volunteer opportunities on:
TUES 11/7 6PM-9PM
TUES 12/5 6PM-9PM
 
Volunteers must sign-up in advance
Volunteer Opportunities will be limited to 15 Volunteers
Sign-up sheets will first be made available to current volunteers
 
New Volunteers must attend an orientation before signing up for any shifts
New Volunteer Orientations:
SAT 10/21 1PM-4PM
WED 11/01 1PM-4PM
SAT 11/18 1PM-4PM
WED 12/06 1PM-4PM
SAT 12/09 1PM-4PM
 
Volunteers must sign-up themselves. Parents or friends cannot sign-up a volunteer.
To sign up for a shift or orientation:
Please e-mail [email protected]
Make sure you are subscribed to our volunteer e-mail list for future schedules and updates http://eepurl.com/0uCNH

Share It!

Story Options

  • MedShare Northeast Fall 2017 Upcoming Volunteer Schedule
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost