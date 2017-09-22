MedShare Northeast Fall 2017 Upcoming Volunteer Schedule
WED afternoon from 1-4PM
And
SAT morning from 9AM-1PM except for:
CLOSED 11/25
CLOSED 12/23We will also offer evening volunteer opportunities on:
TUES 11/7 6PM-9PM
TUES 12/5 6PM-9PM
Volunteers must sign-up in advance
Volunteer Opportunities will be limited to 15 Volunteers
Sign-up sheets will first be made available to current volunteers
New Volunteers must attend an orientation before signing up for any shifts
New Volunteer Orientations:
SAT 10/21 1PM-4PM
WED 11/01 1PM-4PM
SAT 11/18 1PM-4PM
WED 12/06 1PM-4PM
SAT 12/09 1PM-4PM
Volunteers must sign-up themselves. Parents or friends cannot sign-up a volunteer.
To sign up for a shift or orientation:
Please e-mail [email protected]
Make sure you are subscribed to our volunteer e-mail list for future schedules and updates http://eepurl.com/0uCNH
