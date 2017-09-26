OurBus launches discount route from Binghamton to Manhattan by

Monday, September 25 2017 @ 11:28 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

NEW YORK –– In order to offer area residents and students an affordable, reliable transportation option, OurBus will launch new long-distance bus route from Binghamton, NY to New York City starting on Thursday, September 21st.

OurBus is a technology company that helps connect bus companies with luxury charter fleets with passengers on new commuter and intercity routes.

Through such arrangements with qualified luxury bus firms, OurBus offers three commuter routes, as well as intercity service between Washington, DC, New York, Maryland, and points in New Jersey.

Buses are always equipped with Wi-Fi, charging outlets, reclining seats, free water bottles, and an on-board restroom. Luggage space underneath the bus will be available for travelers to use.

Weekday departures will be from a temporary location on Washington Street at 8:35 am, with direct service to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. The weekday return trip leaves on weekdays at 2:30 pm, with more frequent departures on Fridays and weekends.

The trip will last approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes.

The departure location will move from the temporary location on Washington Street to the Broome County Transit Junction in Downtown Binghamton in 4-6 weeks.

Regular fares start at just $25, making OurBus the most economical means of transportation between Binghamton and New York City, as well as the most direct.

Electronic tickets can be booked on the OurBus app or at www.OurBus.com.