JERSEY CITY MAYOR, NY WATERWAY, MACK-CALI ANNOUNCE NEW COMMUTER FERRY TERMINAL AT HARBORSIDE

Monday, September 25 2017

Posted in News & Views

Ferry Service to West 39th Street & to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City

JERSEY CITY, September 25, 2017 – Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, NY Waterway President & Founder Arthur E. Imperatore, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) Chief Executive Officer Michael J. DeMarco, and Roseland Chairman Marshall B. Tycher today announced a new commuter ferry terminal at Harborside, opening Monday, October 2.

Ferries will link Harborside, a one-of-a-kind cultural district situated on the Jersey City waterfront, to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Midtown Manhattan, an eight-minute crossing, and to the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Ferry Terminal in Lower Manhattan, a six-minute crossing.

Harborside will be the fourth NY Waterway commuter ferry terminal in Jersey City, giving this growing city the most extensive ferry service of any city or town in the Garden State.

Mack-Cali, an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties on the New Jersey waterfront, is undertaking a multi-phase plan for Harborside, which will be a destination neighborhood that blends premier offices, luxury living, locally inspired shopping and dining, and public spaces.

“Investment in transit and finding alternative means of transportation has been a focus of our administration since Day 1,” said Mayor Fulop. “Whether it was creating 22 miles of bike lanes, adding a 24-our bus route to and from New York City and now this commuter ferry terminal at Harborside, not only are we giving our residents more mass transit options, but we are allowing visitors another avenue in which to fully experience Jersey City's rich cultural scene.”

“Thanks to Mayor Fulop, Marshall B. Tycher, Michael J. DeMarco, and his team from Mack-Cali, NY Waterway can offer even more people who live and work in Jersey City the better commuting alternative – the ferry – a faster, more dependable, environmentally cleaner way to get across the Hudson River,” Mr. Imperatore said.

“Harborside now has the complete transit package,” Mr. DeMarco said. “The ferry provides a direct connection to both PATH and the light rail, and Harborside has 3,500 parking spaces available for those who commute by car. Additionally, commuters can be comfortable waiting for their next connection inside the recently renovated Harborside Atrium.”

Service between Harborside and the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Midtown Manhattan will be offered Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7:38 p.m. Ferries will depart every 30 minutes for the eight-minute Hudson River crossing. At West 39th Street, NY Waterway offers free, seamless connections to its fleet of modern, climate-controlled buses serving five routes throughout Manhattan. Fares are $8 for a single ticket, $75 for a 10-trip ticket, and $274.50 for a monthly pass.

The monthly pass is about $6.50 per trip, about $1.50 more than the combined cost of a 30-day PATH Smartcard and a 30-day MetroCard for the subway.

Service between Harborside and Brookfield Place/Battery Park City will be offered Monday-Friday 6:40 a.m. to 9:02 p.m. Ferries depart every 15 minutes for the six-minute crossing. Fares are $6 for a single ticket, $56.50 for a 10-trip ticket and $196 for a monthly, about $4.65 per trip.

Other NY Waterway commuter ferry terminals in Jersey City are Paulus Hook, Liberty Harbor and Port Liberte′.

For more information on NY Waterway routes and fares, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit nywaterway.com/Harborside.

ABOUT HARBORSIDE

Mack-Cali has reimagined Jersey City’s waterfront with the creation of Harborside, a one-of-a-kind cultural district that blends premier offices, luxury living, locally inspired shopping and dining, and public spaces for the community to enjoy. By investing in office renovations, amenity upgrades, and public infrastructure improvements, and by attracting a diverse mix of upscale restaurants and retailers, Mack-Cali is continuing to transform Harborside into a true destination – one that harnesses the distinctive character of Jersey City while cultivating its own unique arts, dining, and lifestyle scene.

Against the backdrop of New York City’s famed skyline, Harborside is a major crossroads for transportation, including the Exchange Place PATH station, the Harborside Light Rail station, and a brand-new NY Waterway ferry terminal, allowing for unsurpassed access between Midtown and Lower Manhattan and the greater New Jersey Gold Coast. Currently, Harborside spans 4.3 million square feet along the waterfront – with an additional 1.2 million square feet planned – including class A office and retail space in addition to Jersey City Urby, the unmistakable 69-story apartment tower designed for the contemporary urban renter.