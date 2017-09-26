Celebrate Fall With Oktoberfest at The Community Chest by

Monday, September 25 2017 @ 03:43 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey; September 15, 2017) -- The Community Chest welcomes friends this fall to the second annual Oktoberfest at The Community Chest on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. This special event will be held at the Englewood Field Club, located at 341 Engle Street in Englewood, New Jersey from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Admission to the Oktoberfest is $100 per ticket and includes a great selection of craft beers, a light dinner and delicious fare prepared in Bavarian style. A live auction offers culinary and other opportunities, a raffle, and prizes. The auction items include a private beer production and tasting tour for a group at The Alementary Brewing Co., Jets tickets to see the Buffalo Bills versus the New York Jets, and an elegant champagne brunch for a special occasion prepared by a personal chef. This year, Arthur Murray Dance Studio of Tenafly presents a dance exhibition and lesson for guests to enjoy.

The festive event introduces the nonprofit organization's launch of its 2017-2018 Annual Campaign. The funds raised support area nonprofit organizations addressing a range of issues, including health and mental health, hunger, arts programming, the environment, and volunteerism for approximately 50,000 people. These organizations provide social, cultural, recreational, and educational services to local residents in need of all ages hailing from eastern Bergen County.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Since The Community Chest's founding in 1933, the nonprofit organization has carried out the goal of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” with increased generosity. The Chest’s Board of Managers implements a thorough process of screening, research, and monitoring to assure the funds raised are directed to the most worthy programs and the areas of greatest need.

Registration & Sponsorship

Registration may be done online at http://bit.ly/2x4XEWL or by mailing a check to The Community Chest at 122 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631. Group rates are also available.

Individuals and businesses are invited to join the celebration as sponsors of the event. A range of sponsorship opportunities are available offering various marketing opportunities and the chance to be recognized for a commitment to the community and philanthropy by The Chest's supporters.

To date, sponsors for the celebration are: DecoTech, SUEZ, Englewood Hospital Medical Center, Bank of NJ, BMW, Valley National Bank, Wilkins/Travelers, Joe and Judy Klyde, Clermont Specialty Managers, Amberjack Sunfarm Solar Energy, Justin and Shelly Wimpfheimer, Otterstedt Insurance Agency, Barbara Strauss and Tom Manolio, RSK, Vergona Crane, Amie and Nadeem Aburustum, Richard and Freyda Simon, Fort Lee Racquet Club, Aylwards II Health Foods Inc., Birtwhistle & Livingston, Lakeland Bank, Wolfgang's Auto Service, Ed Aversa, DMD, The Alementary Brewing Co., Arthur Murray Dance Center, April Uram, Kings Supermarket, and Joo Eun Han.

For information about sponsorship levels, call 201-568-7474 or contact [email protected]

About The Community Chest

For nearly 85 years, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Twitter.