Explore How Art Transforms an Area at Northern NJ Community Foundation's Connect the Dots: Hackensack Strategy Lab

Monday, September 25 2017 @ 03:44 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey; September 25, 2017) -- Join the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen's Connect the Dots: Hackensack Strategy Lab on Thursday, October 19. The 2017 Connect the Dots series' fourth learning and networking event takes place at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center (HACPAC), located at 102 State St., Hackensack New Jersey. The event is free and open to the public.

Co-producers are: City of Hackensack, the Main Street Business Alliance and its Hackensack Creative Arts Team, and New Jersey Creative Placemakers (NJCP). Attendees are invited to participate in the lab from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by networking from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This event focuses on learning how to transform an underused pedestrian street into a welcoming, vibrant place. A brief walking tour of nearby public art projects kicks off the experience, followed by the learning activities at Demarest Place. Attendees will explore and create strategies to revitalize the street through public art, food, performance, music and more. They will build their knowledge, get ideas, and network.

Facilitator

The event's facilitator, the New Jersey Creative Placemakers is a new community of practice bringing together people throughout the state who want to make communities better through arts and local culture. NJCP is managed by The National Consortium for Creative Placemaking and organized by a diverse team of leaders from a range of organizations, including American Planning Association, American Society of Landscape Architects, Bergen County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs and others.

Strategy Labs

The National Consortium for Creative Placemaking's Strategy Labs gives participants the opportunity to explore ideas with others interested in using arts and culture to make better places. Participants visit a site, and with guidance from NCCP, develop strategies to address issues or challenges identified by the host. The strategies can focus on policy, programming, physical design or any other type to enhance the site. These ideas can be brought back to their own communities.

Networking Series

Connect the Dots is a free networking series drawing people throughout Bergen County and the surrounding area. Members of the arts community, municipal and community leaders, planners, and business owners living or working in the county are invited to attend, network and meet others with similar interests.

“Connect the Dots serves as a way to strengthen and connect the arts community through professional development and unique arts-based presentations. Its goal is to spark interaction and creative collaboration among artists, arts organizations, municipal governments, and community leaders to use the arts to build better communities,” says Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director.

Register

Space is limited. Pre-registration is required and may be done online at www.nnjcfoctctd.eventbrite.com. For further information, call 201-568-5608 or contact [email protected]

About NNJCF

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Englewood, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the arts, and the environment. NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other, by sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.

For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen and Twitter @NNJCF.

About ArtsBergen

ArtsBergen, an initiative of the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, is an emerging arts alliance in Bergen County, New Jersey that supports and encourages creative placemaking, the practice of integrating arts and culture into a neighborhood, town, or region to build community and livability and boost local economy. The initiative's mission is to energize and unify artists and arts organizations and connect the Bergen County community to the arts. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org/artsbergen/, send an email to [email protected], or call 201-568-5608.