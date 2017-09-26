Garden Club of Harrington Park Presents "Azaleas and Rhododendrons" by Marc E. Zukovich by

Tuesday, September 26 2017 @ 02:51 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Marc will present an informative and entertaining lecture on Azaleas and Rhododendrons, discussing how to purchase the right varieties for your garden, how to plant them correctly and how to maintain their health and vigor. His lecture will be accompanied by a slide show of various cultivars of these beautiful plants.

Marc E. Zukovich

Marc has been teaching classes since 1989 as an Adjunct Professor of Horticulture at The County College of Morris, where he was recognized with the NISOD national award for teaching excellence. He frequently lectures for adult schools and community groups throughout New Jersey, and offers on-site consultation as "The Garden Coach” ™.

Zukovich holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Botany from Drew University, and certificates from Harvard Graduate School of Design and the New York Botanical Garden. He is the President and founder of Sterling Horticultural Services. Previously he was the District Manager for Brickman Industries, managed a 38-acre private estate in Alpine, NJ, the grounds of Honeywell Inc. World Headquarters in Morristown, and provided exceptional landscape care to residential properties.

The program will be followed by a "Q&A" session and refreshments.

Hostesses for the evening -- Gerri Gibney & Ann-Ingrid Millikan.

All gardeners active or armchair, from all towns, are welcome!

For more details or directions, contact Garden Club President Gerri Gibney at 201-768-2615 or log on to www.gardenclubofharringtonpark.com .