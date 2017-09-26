Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, September 26 2017 @ 04:17 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, September 26 2017 @ 04:17 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Garden Club of Harrington Park Presents "Azaleas and Rhododendrons" by Marc E. Zukovich

    Share
The Garden Club of Harrington Park would like to invite you to join us at our next meeting on Thursday, October 5th, at the Harrington Park Library, 10 Herring Street, featuring one of our favorite Guest Speakers, Mark E. Zukovich.

Marc will present an informative and entertaining lecture on Azaleas and Rhododendrons, discussing how to purchase the right varieties for your garden, how to plant them correctly and how to maintain their health and vigor.  His lecture will be accompanied by a slide show of various cultivars of these beautiful plants. 

Marc E. Zukovich

Marc has been teaching classes since 1989 as an Adjunct Professor of Horticulture at The County College of Morris, where he was recognized with the NISOD national award for teaching excellence.  He frequently lectures for adult schools and community groups throughout New Jersey, and offers on-site consultation as "The Garden Coach” ™.      

Zukovich holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Botany from Drew University, and certificates from Harvard Graduate School of Design and the New York Botanical Garden.  He is the President and founder of Sterling Horticultural Services.  Previously he was the District Manager for Brickman Industries, managed a 38-acre private estate in Alpine, NJ, the grounds of Honeywell Inc. World Headquarters in Morristown, and provided exceptional landscape care to residential properties.     

The program will be followed by a "Q&A" session and refreshments.  

 Hostesses for the evening -- Gerri Gibney & Ann-Ingrid Millikan.   

All gardeners active or armchair, from all towns, are welcome!                    

For more details or directions, contact Garden Club President Gerri Gibney at  201-768-2615 or log on to www.gardenclubofharringtonpark.com .

Share It!

Story Options

  • Garden Club of Harrington Park Presents "Azaleas and Rhododendrons" by Marc E. Zukovich
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost