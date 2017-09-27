Valley Ranks Number One in NJBIZ Reader Rankings Survey by

Wednesday, September 27 2017 @ 05:32 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, New Jersey, September 27, 2017 — Valley Health System and The Valley Hospital were ranked as number the number one health system and hospital, respectively, in New Jersey in a recent NJBIZ Reader Rankings survey. Valley Medical Group was also ranked the number one physician group in the state.

This past summer, NJBIZ asked the community to vote for their favorite New Jersey business or organization within 50 different categories. Valley placed at the top of every category in which it was listed as an option.

“These survey results are a reflection of the compassionate, high-quality care and service Valley provides its patients and their families each and every day,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System.

Valley also ranked as number one in the following categories:

Best Cardiac Care System

Best Cardiac Care Hospital

Best Research Center

The top three winners in each category are featured in a special supplement of NJBIZ. You can read more at www.NJBIZ.com.