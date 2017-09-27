Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, September 27 2017 @ 09:35 PM EDT
THE ELISABETH MORROW SCHOOL GIVES BACK WITH ANNUAL COMMUNITY EVENT

“THE ELISABETH MORROW SCHOOL GIVES BACK” Entertainment, Workshops, Guest Speakers and Book Fair

FREE & Open to General Public of all Ages

Please Bring Non-Perishable Items for Food Drive Benefiting Center for Food Action

(Englewood, New Jersey - September 27, 2017) The Elisabeth Morrow School announces their annual community event, “EMS Gives Back” where people of all ages are welcomed to visit the 14-acre campus in Englewood, New Jersey and encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for Englewood’s Center for Food Action. 

EMS Gives Back will take place on Saturday, November 12th from 11am – 1pm will feature acting workshops by The Manhattan Children’s Theater, Raptors from Tenafly Nature Center, Mini Ponies from the Bergen Equestrian Center, Dance Classes from bergenPAC, Square Dancing with Foot and Fiddle, Free Face Painting, Kids Cooking Classes, Nutrition, Art Classes, Musical Storytime and performances by the school’s nationally renowned Music Program.  The new steam center features an opportunity for EMS students to experience STEAM and Design Thinking Curriculum in a modern, collaborative space.

“At EMS we are guided by our 4 C’s - courtesy, consideration, cooperation and compassion - and this event is a manifestation of those core values,” says Aaron Cooper, Head of School. “We are delighted to welcome our community to campus once again, and to help communities in need at the same time.”

Immediately following EMS Gives Back, the general public is also welcomed to the Elisabeth Morrow Book Fair and Storytelling Festival which will open from 1pm – 4pm in the campus’  Gymkhana building.

For More Information and to RSVP call 201.568.5566 x 7212 or Email [email protected]

About The Elisabeth Morrow School:

The Elisabeth Morrow School is an independent country day school serving children, age three through eighth grade, from more than 70 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. EMS provides an innovative 21st-century curriculum focusing on critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and character development. The school’s comprehensive secondary school placement process ensures graduates matriculate into premier day and boarding schools. Located on 14 wooded acres in Englewood, NJ, the EMS campus includes multiple technology and science labs, playgrounds, libraries, athletic facilities, nature trails and working gardens. Visit our website: www.elisabethmorrow.org.

