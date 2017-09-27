U-Haul Partners with City Center Mart in Paterson by

PATERSON, N.J. (Sept. 27, 2017) — U-Haul Company of New Jersey, Inc. is pleased to announce that City Center Mart has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Paterson community.

City Center Mart at 246 Market St. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7℠ is now available at all U-Haul locations, enabling customers to access trucks and vans every hour of every day through the self-pick-up and self-return options on their uhaul.com account. An internet-connected mobile device with camera and GPS features is needed to take advantage of self-service.

Normal business hours are 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Friday and 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (973) 968-5544 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Paterson-NJ-07505/039636/ today.

City Center Mart owner Mohammed Zubi is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Passaic County.

U-Haul and City Center Mart are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

City Center Mart is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.