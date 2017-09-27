Ameri Dental Group Celebrates 10th Anniversary with $1 Million Renovation by

Husband and Wife Dentistry Team Offers Five-star-inspired Dental Experience for a Global Roster of Patients

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ — SEPTEMBER 26, 2017

Ameri Dental Group—a premiere U.S.-based full-service dental practice founded by husband and wife dentistry team of periodontist Dr. Shahram Lashgari, DMD, and cosmetic dentist Dr. Pegah Ameri, DMD—is known for creating beautiful, bright, confident and pain-free smiles around the globe. The cosmetic, family and implant dental practice celebrates the $1 million renovation of its Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey location on the heels of the Group’s 10th Anniversary.

Impeccably designed, Ameri Dental Group's new 2,500 square ft. location is equipped with the latest technologies and offers patients a five-star inspired dental experience, including a popular painless Lumineers® procedure by one of the nation’s “Go-To” cosmetic dentists, Dr. Ameri.

Dr. Ameri says, “At Ameri Dental Group, every detail is orchestrated for our patients’ safety, health, comfort and sense of relaxation. From top-notch administrative staff and the latest technologies to spa-inspired luxuries, nothing makes us happier than seeing the positive transformation of our patients’ smiles.”

The Center serves patients in Greater New York City, Northern New Jersey, as well as internationally—everyone from local families to jet-setting sports and entertainment celebrities—providing all dentistry needs, from A to Z.

The inaugural Ameri Dental Group location, Saddle Brook Dental Center, was founded in 2006 in Saddlebrook, NJ, by the duo. The couple met in a bookstore when they were teenagers, and two weeks later, Shahram proposed to Pegah. This match made in heaven has practiced together for 15 years and strikes the perfect balance—with Dr. Ameri handling the cosmetic side of the practice, and Dr. Lashgari, as a periodontist, handling the surgical side.

The newest location in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, underwent a comprehensive $1 million renovation in honor of the Group’s 10th Anniversary in 2016. The Center is equipped with the latest technologies and offers patients a luxurious dental experience, including a renowned painless non-prep Lumineers® procedure that is a specialty of Dr. Ameri.

One can see in the Center’s Virtual Tour that no expense has been spared to ensure an enjoyable and successful visit for patients. Offering a relaxing spa-inspired experience, the dental chairs have the latest technology, including heat and massage. Blankets, pillows, headsets, TV and music are all available upon request. Patient comfort at Ameri Dental Group is paramount.

Whether it is an implant, root canal, crown, surgery, restoration or cosmetic, the Center is able to handle its patients’ needs with the latest top of the line advanced equipment and technology. For example, the $250k 3D Panoramic X-Ray is the most precise way to prevent any kind of nerve damage during a surgical procedure, such as an implant or root canal therapy. The machine is designed to detect head, neck and jaw abnormalities, showing arteries and nerves. It is so sensitive that it alerts the doctor if he is even remotely close to a nerve, which means no nerve damage, pain, numbness or any related nerve problems for Ameri Dental Group patients.

The doctors also provides comprehensive oral surgery screenings, as well as additional cosmetic beauty services, including Botox and facial rejuvenation. Dr. Ameri stresses that a dentist is the ideal person to perform cosmetic beauty procedures. She studied head & neck anatomy for four years and knows every little muscle, nerve and artery, which is required for optimal and safe execution.

Ameri Dental Group specialties include family and cosmetic dentistry, periodontics, oral surgery, endodontics and orthodontics. The main office can be reached by calling (201) 843-0041.

For more information or to book your visit, go to http://www.ameridentalgroup.com. Get your #AmeriSmile today!

About Ameri Dental Group

