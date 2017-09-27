30th Annual CancerCare® Paramus Walk/Run for Hope Raises Funds and Awareness by

Ridgewood Twins Take First Place

Paramus, N.J. -- (September 27, 2017) – Over 600 friends and supporters joined together for the 30th Annual CancerCare Walk/Run for Hope at Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J. on Sunday, September 24, 2017. The event raised over $100,000 in support of CancerCare’s vital and free programs and services for those affected by cancer.

Twins from Ridgewood, N.J. took the lead in the 5K race. Philip Williams, 14, was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 21:11:47 and his sister, Lily Williams, 14, was the first female finisher with a time of 21:35.12. The twins are eighth graders at George Washington Middle School in Ridgewood and train with the Racefaster Running Club in Ridgewood and the Pascack Valley Running Club in Hillsdale. They lost their grandfather to throat cancer, which made their participation that much more meaningful.

Tom Anzevino of Maywood, N.J. took the lead in the male masters with a time of 23:22.88. The top finisher in the female masters was Kim Stillman of West Milford, N.J. whose time was 25:15:96. Doron Krakow of Tenafly, N. J. was the top individual fundraiser, and the top team fundraiser was Tomorrow’s Hopefuls led by Beth Wiesner of Mahwah, N.J.

Doria Hoffman, who lost her father, Dan, to cancer, shared her moving story on how CancerCare’s support services in Ridgewood helped her cope with her loss. She and her mother, Trish, along with their friends, walked on the team, Hoff’s Hearts and Soles, the second highest team fundraiser. Kathy Nugent, director of regional programs at CancerCare, expressed her gratitude for the community’s support over the past 30 years.

CancerCare is grateful to the following sponsors and community partners: Eisai, Novartis Oncology, Inserra Supermarkets Inc., Teva Oncology, The Kantor Foundation, Genentech, Village Auto Wash, The Walking Company, Pronomic Wealth Management Group, K-Deer, The Art of Motion, The Bagel Station, MaidPro, Road Runner Sports, Starbucks Coffee, New Jersey Family and News 12 New Jersey.

About CancerCare®

Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. Comprehensive services include counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance. All CancerCare services are provided by oncology social workers and world-leading cancer experts.

Photo Caption: Lily Williams of Ridgewood, N.J., Women’s 5K winner of the CancerCare Paramus Walk/Run for Hope at Bergen Community College on September 24, with Kathy Nugent, CancerCare’s director of regional programs.