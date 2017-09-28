Englewood Chamber of Commerce Presents:The Second Annual Latino Festival in Englewood by

Thursday, September 28 2017 @ 01:58 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

A Place for Everyone!

Saturday, October 7, 2017 1 PM - 6 PM, Rain or Shine

(Englewood, New Jersey – September 28, 2017) Englewood Chamber of Commerce will host the Second Annual Latino Festival on October 7th, from 1pm to 6pm, on West Palisade Avenue – William Street to Tenafly Road. This is a Rain or Shine Event. The event draws people from Bergen and Hudson Counties. It is a celebration of Latino Heritage.

Area talent will be showcased as well as live entertainment. You can listen to Latino music, enjoy Latino food from restaurants and vendors, and kid’s activities including face painting and henna tattoos. The festival also features clothing, fragrances, make- up, artwork, tee shirts, jewelry, hats and more. Admission is free. This is a great time to invite family and friends to explore Englewood.

The festivities continue at bergenPAC. Gilberto Santa Rosa will be performing at 8pm. He is known as “El Caballero de la Salsa” (The Gentleman of Salsa will be lighting up the stage/. He was the first salsa singer to perform a concert at Carnegie Hall. Santa Rosa has sold out theaters around the world with his bountiful material.

Purchase tickets online at bergenPAC.org/events or at www.ticketmaster.com, also by phone or box office Monday through Friday 11am - 6pm, Saturday 12pm - 4pm at (201) 227–1030. If you wish to purchase via phone during our off hours, call Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or through their completely automated phone line for self-service ticket sales, 24 hours a day at 866-448-7849.

Sponsors for Latino Festival include: City of Englewood, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Aywards 2 Health Foods, Decotech, New Line Entertainent and Shop Rite.