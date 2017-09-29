TACO ‘BOUT A CRAZY DEAL: CHEVYS FRESH MEX® INVITES GUESTS TO GO BIG OR GO HOME ON NATIONAL TACO DAY by

Friday, September 29 2017

Posted in News & Views

New Jersey locations to introduce 60-ounce margarita and bring pack 4-pound No Mas Taco on October 4; All-You-Can-Eat Taco Special will also be available

ALLENDALE, NJ (September 27, 2017) – The titan of tacos is returning to Chevys Fresh Mex® restaurants in New Jersey on Wednesday, October 4 in celebration of National Taco Day. The fun, full-service restaurant, known for its vibrant atmosphere resembling a Mexican cantina and array of made from scratch Mexican dishes and fresh Mex favorites, today announced the return of its No Mas Taco Challenge, where guests can compete to consume a four-pound taco in 30 minutes or less to win free tacos for a year. Keeping the colossal creations coming, its Clifton and Linden locations will also introduce a 60-ounce Big A** Margarita to its main menu.

Built for sharing, the Big A** Margarita will be a permanent addition to Chevys Fresh Mex menus in New Jersey, and is available in three varieties: Chevys Classic, Dos Patrones and Mexican Bulldog. The Chevys Classic features premium gold tequila, triple sec, sweet & sour and fresh-squeezed lime juice and is available for $25, while the Dos Patrones is made with a mix of Patron Silver and Patron Citronage tequilas for $30. For a price point of $33, the Mexican Bulldog Big A** Margarita comes complete with a Coronita served upside-down in a premium Cazadores margarita.

What pairs better with a 60-ounce margarita than a belly-busting 4-pound taco? On Wednesday, October 4, guests can visit Chevys Fresh Mex in Clifton or Linden for the chance to tackle the taco during the second annual No Mas Taco Challenge, where the first five guests at each restaurant to complete the challenge in 30 minutes or less will win a gift certificate for free tacos for one year, plus a t-shirt to put their accomplishment on full display.* Filled with choice of Salsa Chicken, Picadillo Beef, Carnitas or Veggies, the taco is then topped with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, lettuce and Jack cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Guests are encouraged to bring their stretchy pants, and use the hashtag #NoMasTaco on Instagram or Facebook.

“We are thrilled to announce the second annual No Mas Taco Challenge at our Chevys Fresh Mex restaurants in Clifton and Linden,” said Victor Russomanno, area director, Chevys Fresh Mex. “Guests really responded to the four-pound taco challenge last year, to we decided to bring it back. To up the ante and add another layer to the fun factor, we decided to add our new shareable 60-ounce margarita to the mix. We look forward to seeing who gets crowned as the champion of the challenge this year, and celebrating National Taco Day with our guests.”

In addition to the supersized menu items, Chevys Fresh Mex restaurants in Clifton and Linden will also offer an All-You-Can-Eat taco special for guests dining in-restaurant on October 4. For $12, guests can chow down on as many tacos as their hearts – and stomachs – desire, and can choose to mix and match chicken, beef, carnitas or veggie tacos.

Chevys Fresh Mex has a range of innovative culinary options that incorporate the freshest ingredients, from the kitchen to the cantina. Chevys creates favorite traditional Mexican dishes from scratch every day using only fresh, top-quality ingredients in beloved recipes to create a one-of-a-kind fiesta of the senses, including made-to-order customizable Fajita entrees, unique Combination plates and a wide variety of handcrafted cocktails.

For more information, visit www.chevys.com, and follow on Instagram at @chevys_freshmex_nj.

*Free tacos for a year gift certificate valid through October 4, 2018 and includes one free taco dish per month at participating Chevys Fresh Mex locations.

*Prize awarded for completion of No Mas Taco Challenge after October 4, 2017 includes free t-shirt when completed within specified time limit at participating Chevys Fresh Mex locations.

