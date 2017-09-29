Hackensack Mayor and Deputy Mayor Attend Grand Opening of Periodontal Solutions New Location by

Friday, September 29 2017

Posted in News & Views

(Hackensack, N.J. - September 28, 2017) Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse and Deputy Mayor David Sims recently attended the Grand Opening celebration of Periodontal Solutions now located on 62 Summit Avenue in Hackensack, NJ. Dr. Ayad and his staff have been part of the Hackensack community for 10 years and there is no better way to celebrate than with a new state of the art office conveniently located near to Hackensack University Medical Center. The new practice is located in a stand-alone building with ample parking.

M. George Ayad, D.D.S, Ph.D. and the staff and Diplomat, American Board of Periodontology, is a periodontal specialist specializing in dental implants, regenerative and resective Periodontal surgery, cosmetic periodontal surgery, gum tissue grafts, laser periodontal surgery with an unparalleled level of using conservative and the most technological available procedures resulting in beautiful, long lasting smiles.

Periodontal and Implant Solutions, LLC is committed to offering clients high standards, education and prevention, uncompromising safety, and training and expertise that result in a positive experience. Dr. Ayad looks forward to serving patients at his new location.

About M. George Ayad, D.D.S., Ph.D

M. George Ayad D.D.S., Ph.D, Diplomat and, President of the Bergen County Dental society is also a member of the American Board of Periodontology whose mission is to is to advance the art and science of periodontics and enhance the quality of periodontal care through the examination, certification, and periodic recertification of periodontitis. Dr. Ayad received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Rutgers University, Masters in Biochemistry from University of Rochester, DDS from NYU, and PhD in the Dentist-Scientist Program from University of Rochester. Dr. Ayad has been in practice over 20 years serving clients in Lyndhurst and Hackensack, New Jersey. For more information or to make an appointment call 201.343.2555 or visit www.periodontalsolutions.com

Periodontal Solutions

62 Summit Street

Hackensack, NJ

201.343.2555

www.periodontalsolutions.com

photo caption: Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse and Deputy Mayor David Sims attend Grand Opening celebration of Periodontal Solutions in Hackensack