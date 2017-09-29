Valley’s Chief Financial Officer Recognized for Assisting Uninsured Bergen County Residents by

PARAMUS, New Jersey, September 29, 2017 — Rich Keenan, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Valley Health System, was recently recognized by the Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative (BVMI) as a “BVMI Champion” at their 8th Anniversary Gala on September 13 at the Indian Trail Club in Franklin Lakes. The recognition was given to acknowledge Rich’s volunteer work with the organization and his dedication to ensuring that Northern New Jersey’s uninsured patients get the care they need.

I'm grateful to have been recognized as a BVMI Champion," said Rich Keenan. "It feels wonderful to assist an organization like Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative because it has such a direct and positive impact on the quality of life of many individuals who can't afford treatments that they need to stay healthy.



BVMI’s mission is to provide free primary care and, where possible, referrals to free specialty care for working, low-income Bergen County residents who have no health insurance. BVMI provides lifesaving primary and preventive care to more than 1,000 patients in 6,000 patient visits every year. Through early intervention and consistent care, BVMI has stabilized chronic conditions, decreased infectious disease and reduced the use of emergency rooms in Bergen County hospitals. Most of the physicians and nurses who staff the service are volunteers.



“BVMI honored Rich for the same characteristics that we see him display each and every day, a commitment to ensuring all patients and their families receive high quality, compassionate care and service,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “It was a well-deserved honor.”

Photo caption: Rich Keenan (center), Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Valley Health System, this year’s “Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative (BVMI) Champion”, with Art De Simone, M.D., BVMI Medical Director (left), and Andrea Egan, BVMI Board Chair (right), at the BVMI 8th Anniversary Gala on September 13 at the Indian Trail Club in Franklin Lakes.