STOP & SHOP PARTNERS WITH TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT® OFFERING ALLERGY-FREE OPTIONS FOR TRICK-OR-TREATERS

Purchase, New York (October 2, 2017)— Stop & Shop today announced it is the exclusive grocery partner on the East Coast to the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) Teal Pumpkin Project® to help shoppers become more aware of food allergies and ensure safe choices for all trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

The Teal Pumpkin Project promotes safety and inclusion for kids with food allergies and other dietary restrictions by encouraging households to display a teal pumpkin to indicate that non-food treats are available. One in 13 children in the U.S. has a food allergy, a potentially life-threatening disease that can be particularly difficult to navigate on Halloween.

Shoppers will find special Teal Pumpkin Project sections at all participating Stop & Shop store locations where they will be able to purchase allergy friendly, non-food treats like: pencil toppers, spider rings, vampire fangs, glow sticks, stencils, stickers, mini notepads, bouncy balls and playing card as well as the teal pumpkin baskets which can placed in front of their home to indicate they have safe, non-food treats available for children with food allergies.

“This program allows us all to show our support of kids with food allergies who typically cannot enjoy trick-or-treating in the same way that their friends do,” said, Cindy Carrasquilla, Manager of Public Relations and Community Relations Stop & Shop - New York Metro. “As a result of the Teal Pumpkin Project, more Americans are recognizing that food allergies are very serious and have a major impact on a child’s quality of life.”

“Launching the Teal Pumpkin Program was a way for us to make sure all children feel included during Halloween,” said Lois A. Witkop, Chief Advancement Officer at FARE. “It really puts parents’ minds at ease when they see the teal pumpkins around their neighborhood. We’re so pleased to partner with Stop & Shop which recognizes the importance of inclusion during Halloween, which can be challenging for so many families.”

